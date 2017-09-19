After a summer of exuberant spending from Paris Saint-Germain, there was understandably a very positive buzz surrounding the Ligue 1 side.

Neymar arrived from Barcelona in a deal worth €222m, while French prodigy Kylian Mbappe joined initially on loan from AS Monaco, with the Parisian's set to pay a further €180m for his services next summer.

So far, PSG have been pretty impressive with there star-studded forward line leading the way, winning their first six games of the Ligue 1 season, scoring 21 goals in the process.

They have also flexed their muscle in the Champions League, thrashing Scottish champions Celtic 5-0 in their own backyard.

But, in their 2-0 victory over Lyon at the Parc des Princes on Sunday evening, the first major negative of the season reared its ugly head.

South American stars Edinson Cavani and Neymar were engaged in a heated on-field feud over who should take a penalty.

In the end, the former won, but he actually missed his spot kick when the game was hanging in the balance at 1-0.

THE SPAT CONTINUES

The spat between the two apparently continued into the dressing room, with Cavani making a hasty getaway from the stadium after the full-time whistle.

All the details are still unverified but manager Unai Emery has already stated that the club have a solution for the issue.

EMERY'S SOLUTION

"Penalties will be taken by a couple of players," he said, per ESPN. "One is Edinson and the other is Neymar. There needs to be a gentleman's agreement on the pitch when it comes to taking spot-kicks.

"Apart from that, we will have to arrange things internally for when we get penalties because I believe that both are capable of converting them and I want that they alternate with this exercise."

It remains to be seen whether the gentlemen's agreement will work and it will be interesting to see what happens if a penalty is awarded on the weekend when they play Montpellier.

Midfielder Adrien Rabiot echoed his manager's words, saying: "Edinson scored a goal and Neymar wanted to score too, so that happens. They are football players, they want to score and that can happen but they are also very professional and it was all good in the locker room afterwards.

"I think they are going to speak and come to an agreement. They can take penalty kicks one at a time."

Sharing isn't easy when you are a high-profile player; bet Neymar misses the unselfish Lionel Messi now.

