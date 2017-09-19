Haas Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen pulled off a daring overtake at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Dane passed Williams driver Felipe Massa on the inside of a right turn at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

The video, embedded further down this article, shows Brazilian Massa's car shift right, in an apparent attempt to block the overtake.

Following Massa's decision to swerve right, into the path of Magnussen, the duo's front tyres come within a hair's breadth of each other, before Magnussen pulls definitively into the lead.

It's a daring move by Magnussen, a driver known for his daredevil attitude on and off the track.

The 24-year old-driver previously told Renault Driver Nicko Hulkneberg to "Suck my b***s" after the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Then, at the Belgian Grand Prix in August, Magnussen's driving during a practice run caused Sergio Perez to say "Magnussen is so dirty, always."

But, Magnussen is comfortable with his bad boy image, and with the audacity he shows in his driving, it's fair to say many of the fans are too.

You can watch his ridiculously risky overtake in the video below.

As you can see when the video pauses, there is literally no room for error, as Magnussen is borderline kissing the edge of the track.

The too-close-for-comfort pass might make for gripping television, but Massa had the last laugh finishing in 11th, two places ahead of Magnussen, who finished 13th.

This overtake would have dominated the post-race talk for the majority of races this season, but unfortunately for Magnussen, there was a massive incident at the start of the race that sole the limelight.

Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen, and Max Verstappen all crashed out after colliding with each other on the opening stretch, taking all the spotlight away from Magnussen's incredible overtake.

Well fear not, Kevin, we've got your back.

