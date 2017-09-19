Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Cricket

The man with the plan..

England bowler Liam Plunkett knows exactly how to deal with West indies batsman Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle, the 'World Boss', looked sharp on Saturday with West Indies' 26-run victory over England in their T20 matchup.

In the lead up to the five ODI's beginning on Tuesday in Old Trafford, England bowler Liam Plunkett reveals he knows how to deal with the 37-year-old Gayle.

"I didn’t bowl too much to Gayle before he got run out," said Liam Plunkett.

"But I try to hit the pitch hard and forme I would try to bowl and make him play where he doesn’t hit too many boundaries.

"I’d use my pace a bit, but he’s a good player and he hits the ball out the park wherever he wants so we have to look at a bit more footage.

"How can we get him out? What is the best way to stop him scoring? He doesn’t run that well between the wickets so maybe put pressure on that.

"It is good to have their big players back, they have a lot of experience and a lot of stars in their side, you want to beat the best team that they can bring over, but we’re feeling confident."

Plunkett's significance to one-day cricket has soared in the past year-and-a-half. The Birmingham native is third place among wicket takers on the 2017 list.

The bowler, naturally, would like to play for England, and he stated: "England is my goal but if these opportunities come up then I’d like to take them in the winter.

England v South Africa - 3rd NatWest T20 International

"I feel like as much as I’d love to play Test cricket, I’m not sure I’m in the running for that. There is a good group of bowlers there."

Whilst a call-up for the Test side seems a bit far off, Plunkett will likely feature in the upcoming T20 Global League beginning in November in South Africa.

"I’m 32 and I feel right now is the best time for me to do that. I’m fit and bowling at my best, I’m playing for England, I’m in the shop window and people are seeing how you perform.

"If I don’t do it now then I might lose that opportunity, I think it is time for me to play T20."

