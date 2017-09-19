Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

The top 10 physical players on FIFA 18 revealed

The FIFA 18 demo has been in the collective grasp of gamers everywhere for nearly a week now and the game itself will drop on September 29.

Now that we're able to take a look at the players on the game, we've been finding out who is the fastest, who is the most skillful and, of course, who is the best.

Well, Cristiano Ronaldo is the answer to the latter, but who is the strongest?

Pace and power have been staples of the last few games and players have relied on them to dominate their opponents around the pitch.

However, this time around, the gameplay has been adjusted slightly and while those attributes are still important, they are not the be-all and end-all.

So, who are the top 10 players physically on FIFA 18?

10. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) - 88

p1bqcscaoads51aqj1drg1nov1b21a.jpg

9. Diego Costa (Chelsea) - 88

p1bqcscpfbj4d1sro15nnq0buggc.jpg

8. Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal) - 89

p1bqcsd5qgmkf4ed110jqr7113re.jpg

7. Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) - 89

p1bqcsdh7ian11ji71sua1lkerdgg.jpg

6. Juraj Kucka (Trabzonspor) - 89

p1bqcsdrs01o12mgueq9j2gnkpi.jpg

5. Anderson Esiti (Gent) - 90

p1bqcse6la6n02chm8s5e4j66k.jpg

4. Callum Paterson (Cardiff) - 90

p1bqcsegpnubimme1dej10fp2t4m.jpg

3. Cheikh N'Doye (Birmingham) - 90

p1bqcseu73vjq1mnk1q6e1a6e1nj5o.jpg

2. Victor Wanyama (Tottenham) - 91

p1bqcsf98p19hl14tjivct8l721q.jpg

1. Jelle Van Damme (Royal Antwerp) - 92

p1bqcsfj7q1u2lfpn138ull41c54s.jpg

Manchester United have two players in the mix with Pogba and Fellaini and many of their fans might be wondering where Eric Bailly, Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku are, too.

Kolasinac has surprised plenty of Premier League viewers with his incredible engine and strength, but it appears when it comes to his FIFA 18 physical rating, his reputation precedes himself.

As with most of the lists of FIFA, there are a few hidden gems you can find that most people will not know about. If you know what style you want to play - and that includes pace or strength - then pick these players up on the cheap and make the most of it!

FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-CHELSEA

Tottenham's Wanyama is the highest rated Premier League player on the list, but there is certainly a case to be made for his midfield partner Mousa Dembele as well.

Wycombe Wanderers’ Adebayo Akinfenwa has been named the strongest player on FIFA 18 with a strength rating of 98 overall. However, on his FIFA card, his physical rating as a whole is only 80.

