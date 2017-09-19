Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Rugby Union

A less than pleasant clinch.

England teammates James Haskell and Joe Marler's scrap during Harlequins vs Wasps

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It all got a bit heated on Sunday in the Premiership match-up between Wasps and Harlequins. 

During a scrum in the 20th minute, Wasps flanker James Haskell and Harlequin prop Joe Marler embroiled each other in a vicious clinch.

The Lions teammates proceeded to pull at each other until eventually separated.

Article continues below

But, as Haskell walked away, Marler sprayed water at him. Things then came to a head when Haskell rushed Marler and grabbed him by the throat.

The action saw Haskell sent off. He claimed he only retaliated after 27-year-old Marler choked him with his scrum cap and squirted water in his face.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Chiefs cheerleader gets trucked by idiot cameraman

WATCH: Chiefs cheerleader gets trucked by idiot cameraman

Paige's recent Instagram post is great news for WWE

Paige's recent Instagram post is great news for WWE

Big change made to No Mercy title match on RAW

Big change made to No Mercy title match on RAW

Nobody can believe what Neymar has just done to Edinson Cavani on social media

Nobody can believe what Neymar has just done to Edinson Cavani on social media

There were stunning scenes in PSG’s dressing room after Neymar and Cavani argue

There were stunning scenes in PSG’s dressing room after Neymar and Cavani argue

'It's not allowed,' said the 32-year-old former Wasps captain.

Marler today was handed a commissioner's warning for what he did on Sunday in recognition that the England player deserved a yellow card at the time.

A video of the incident clearly shows him pulling at Haskell's scrum cap.

Marler escaped a ban as the offence was not serious enough to merit a red card. The warning will remain on his record for five years, and any future disciplinary hearings will take it into consideration. 

Marler, who was not sent off at the time, remained on the pitch until the second half when he left with a rib injury.

Wasps v Harlequins - Aviva Premiership

Dai Young, the Wasps Director of Rugby, was quick to come to Haskell's defence, saying: “If someone rips your hat off and squirts water in your face, what do you expect? I thought it was very harsh on Hask.

"There comes a time when you’ve got to look at the guys who spark these things off. Of course someone is going to take exception to someone ripping their hat off and squirting water in their face.”

If a player accumulates three yellow cards in one season they will either be banned for one game or face a disciplinary hearing.

You can watch the video of Haskell and Marler below, and see what happened between the two at full-time.

Marler has previously received a two-week ban and a £20,000 fine when he called Wales’ Samson Lee a “Gypsy boy” during a 2016 Six Nations match.

Within a month of that incident, he was banned for two weeks after kicking Grenoble's Arnaud Héguy in the head.

Fortunately for England fans, the two reconciled at the close of the match.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
New Zeland Rugby
England Rugby
Six Nations
London Wasps
South Africa Rugby
IRB Rugby World Cup
Australia Rugby
James Haskell
Rugby Union
Harlequins

Trending Stories

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

Paige's recent Instagram post is great news for WWE

Paige's recent Instagram post is great news for WWE

Nobody can believe what Neymar has just done to Edinson Cavani on social media

Nobody can believe what Neymar has just done to Edinson Cavani on social media

There were stunning scenes in PSG’s dressing room after Neymar and Cavani argue

There were stunning scenes in PSG’s dressing room after Neymar and Cavani argue

What Lionel Messi said to Gerard Deulofeu after Dembele got injured vs Getafe

What Lionel Messi said to Gerard Deulofeu after Dembele got injured vs Getafe

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Rugby Union Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again