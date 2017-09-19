When Magic Johnson was named as the president of the Los Angeles Lakers last season, he made a promise to bring the good days back and turn them into a winning franchise once again.

The team has been mediocre in recent seasons and have racked up some unwanted records along the way in terms of losses.

Magic was part of one most of the most successful eras for the Lakers and is keen to see them winning again.

The Hall of Famer, along with general manager Rob Pelinka, has made some smart moves during the offseason in an effort to try and put the foundations of a competitive team in place.

They began by drafting the talented Lonzo Ball with the number two pick and they are hoping he can live up to his hype and become the face of the franchise.

The Lakers also traded D'Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for big man Brook Lopez and that was soon followed up by the acquisition of free agent guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

But the organisation hasn't ended its summer business there as they have agreed a one-year deal with center Andrew Bogut, according to Yahoo Sports.

The news was confirmed by his agent on Twitter and the deal will be for the veteran's minimum of $2.3 million.

The Australian hasn't played since suffering a broken leg just 58 seconds into his debut for the Cleveland Cavaliers after he signed with them in February.

The 32-year-old has now returned to full health and should be able to begin training camp with the Lakers in the coming weeks.

His decision to opt for Los Angeles was influenced by head coach Luke Walton who worked with Bogut as an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors where they won a championship together.

Bogut is likely to play as the backup center to Brook Lopez and may struggle to see minutes regularly but he knows the system Walton wants to run and his rim protection and passing ability at that position will be beneficial for the team's offence, per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

According to experienced reporter David Aldridge, the Purple and Gold beat off stiff competition from the Minnesota Timberwolves who offered him a significant role and minutes behind Karl-Anthony Towns.

He also revealed that the Celtics and Cavs were also interested but the Aussie liked the LA vibe.

Bogut has career averages of 10.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks across 11 seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.