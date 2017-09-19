Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Neymar and Cavani.

A possible reason why Edinson Cavani won't share penalties with Neymar

Football News
24/7

What is going on at Paris Saint-Germain?

When we should be talking about their incredible front-three of Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe, we’re talking about their petty behaviour - or Neymar’s petty behaviour to be exact.

The world’s most expensive footballer was at the centre of the controversy during PSG’s 2-0 victory over Lyon on Sunday.

During the first-half, Neymar, Cavani and Dani Alves argued over who should take a free-kick.

Alves appeared to have won the argument before handing the ball to compatriot Neymar.

Then, in the second-half, Neymar pleaded with Cavani to let him take a penalty whilst the Uruguayan was just placing the ball on the spot. Cavani eventually missed the spot-kick.

But that wasn’t the end of it.

According to L’Equipe, the pair almost clashed in the dressing room after the match, while it’s believed Neymar childishly unfollowed Cavani on both Instagram and Twitter after the game.

Neymar obviously wants to be the main man at the Parc des Princes but Cavani - who scored 49 goals in 50 appearances last season - is refusing to share his free-kick and penalty duties.

The reason Cavani didn't let Neymar take a penalty

And the reason for that may have been revealed by L’Equipe.

They have explained that Cavani’s reluctance to let Neymar near free-kick and penalties might have something to do with money.

Cavani will receive a €1 million bonus if he finishes top goalscorer in Ligue 1 this season. Obviously, if he passes up opportunities to score from set-pieces and penalties, it may harm his chances of beating other strikers - and Neymar - to the crown.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PARIS-LYON

Two seasons ago, Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a similar bonus written into his contract with the Swede picking up €1.5 million after winning the Golden Boot in France.

The same report couldn’t confirm whether Neymar has a similar bonus in his contract or not.

At the moment, though, neither Cavani or Neymar will get their hands on the accolade. That’s because Monaco’s Radamel Falcao leads the charts with nine goals so far.

But that is one possible explanation for Cavani not wanting to let Neymar take his penalties.

Topics:
Paris Saint-Germain
Neymar
Ligue 1
Football
Edinson Cavani
UEFA Champions League
Lionel Messi
Barcelona
Luis Suarez
Paris Saint-Germain
La Liga

