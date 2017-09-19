Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

David Haye and Tony Bellew's rematch is now officially going to happen

Early Tuesday morning, David Haye announced via social media that he and Tony Bellew have finally agreed on the terms of a rematch.

The bout will likely take place at the O2 Arena on Sunday December 17, as all Saturday nights at the venues are booked until the end of the year.

London fighter Haye announced the rematch alongside the hashtag #RevengeOrRepeat.

Former WBC cruiserweight champ Tony Bellew moved up a weight class to face former WBA heavyweight Haye in March.

That fight ended in an 11th round TKO win for Liverpool's Bellew, after Haye's trainer Shane McGuigan threw in the towel.

Both men emerged marred by the bout: Haye tore his Achilles tendon in the sixth round, whilst Bellew sustained a broken hand during an earlier round.

It's no surprise this match has been made.

Bellew earned a career-high of £2.8 million from their first fight, and a rematch is the highest profile fight David Haye can currently hope to make.

36-year-old Haye has struggled to make any significant fights since delaying twice and then pulling out of a 2013 fight with former Unified Champion Tyson Fury.

He has said previously he has Anthony Joshua in his sights, but with Joshua set to fight Kubrat Pulev followed by Luis Oritz, as well as Haye's fading significance to the sport, it's hard to see that bout happening anytime soon.

Bellew and Haye's original fight saw things between the two get quite ugly.

A war of words raged between the two, with Haye christening the Scouse fighter 'b*****d.'

Bellew, in response, referred to Haye as 'Sideshow Bob'. The war of words came to blows at the pair's press conference, with Haye striking Bellew.

We're likely to see a similar circus ahead of their rematch: See that Pizza emoji in Haye's announcement tweet? That's a reference to Bellew sponsor Papa John's, a takeaway pizza chain.

