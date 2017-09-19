Alan Shearer has been working as a football pundit for the best part of a decade now.

The Premier League all-time leading goalscorer hung up his boots back in 2006, ending his 10-year spell with his beloved Newcastle United, and then moved straight into media work.

Shearer, it’s fair to say, wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea during his first few years working for BBC Sport.

Although he knew his stuff, many viewers were turned off by his persona. Speaking in front of the camera didn’t come naturally to Shearer like it did to, say, Gary Neville.

He was also accused on many occasions of stating the bleeding obvious. However, as anyone who has ever worked on Match of the Day will tell you, providing punditry on a platform like that is much harder than doing it on Monday Night Football or similar programmes where you’re not under pressure to provide bitesize analysis.

However, Shearer’s reputation as a pundit has improved exponentially over recent years.

He’s now a firm favourite on Match of the Day and sometimes provides additional analysis for overseas channels, too.

Shearer roasts Neville on live TV

He was on duty for an American audience on Sunday alongside Peter Schmeichel when he hilariously trolled Phil Neville on live TV.

“How long would Sir Alex have put up with someone like Ozil?” Andy Townsend asked the former United and Everton player.

Townsend then compared Ozil to Juan Sebastian Veron, the Argentine midfielder who became United’s club record signing after completing his £28.1 million move from Lazio in the summer of 2001.

“He was a brilliant player, Sebastian Veron,” Neville replied. “He lasted a season, he probably didn’t fit into the characteristics you would want from a Manchester United central midfielder - discipline. You’ve got to do both in the big games, you can’t have luxury players and I think Ozil - in the big games - has been a luxury…”

Before he could finish speaking, Shearer butted in and said: “Why do you think Fergie got rid of Phil Neville?”

This made everyone burst out laughing, including Neville, who replied: “I’m not sure about that one, Alan!”

Watch: Shearer roasts Neville on live TV

You can watch the amusing footage here…

Viewers found it hilarious

Here’s how Twitter reacted….

Who knew Shearer was such a comedy genius.

