Boxing

Rio ready to rumble!.

Rio Ferdinand receives warning from pro about boxing career

Manchester United legendary defender Rio Ferdinand is about to make a shocking turn to boxing.

After he retired from football two years ago, Ferdinand now works for BT Sport and seems to be keeping himself in good shape.

Recently, he put online a number of videos showing him doing boxing workouts, and it seems that the big career change is coming.

Surprisingly or not, Ferdinand is not the first one to do that move.

The former Norwich player Leon McKenzie and former Sheffield United midfielder Curtis Woodhouse made the same switch some years ago.

Woodhouse used Twitter to warn Ferdinand he will face 'huge pressure' if he makes the move into boxing. However, he knows first hand that Rio can achieve anything in the sport.

Woodhouse, who switched to boxing in 2006, when he was 26, became British super-lightweight champion with a victory over Darren Hamilton in 2014.

The former Birmingham and Sheffield United player, wishes Ferdinand all the best, but warns him about the pressure he is about to face.

"Wish Rio Ferdinand all the very best if he decides to give pro boxing a go. Who is anybody to say what he can or can't do. Live ya life", Woodhouse tweeted.

Curtis Woodhouse v Dean Marcantonio

"If he's fit and passes all the medical checks good on him. He would be under huge pressure but I bet he's missed that buzz."

Leon McKenzie is another name with the same fate, and he also showed support for Ferdinand.

"If what I hear is true I wish you nothing but the best and good health entering the professional boxing ring brother." 

McKenzie played for Crystal Palace, Fulham, and Peterborough, before helping Norwich win promotion to Premier League in 2004.

However, in 2013, he played his last football match and turned to boxing later that year at the age of 35.

Boxing at Copper Box Arena

He won an international masters belt two years after his debut, and enjoyed a nine-match unbeaten run (8 wins, 1 draw). Eventually, he fought for the English super middleweight title in 2016, losing on a split decision.

In his next fight, he tried for the vacant BBBofC Southern Area super middleweight title, but lost via TKO and hung up the gloves.

Rio Ferdinand has the most impressive football career of the above mentioned, but it is yet to be seen how would it go in the boxing ring.

