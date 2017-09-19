Paris Saint-Germain must have thought they had hit jackpot after they added Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the same transfer window.

The two superstars have joined Edinson Cavani at the Parc des Princes to form the most formidable attacking trident in European football.

What could possibly go wrong?

Well, on Sunday, pretty much everything.

Neymar and Cavani squabbled over who would take a free-kick and a penalty during their 2-0 victory over Lyon.

Just a petty argument, you would think.

But when it was reported that Neymar unfollowed Cavani on Twitter and Instagram it turned from a petty argument to an incredibly immature one.

Neymar's demand

But the latest report from Spanish outlet Sport suggests that their clash is a lot more serious than Neymar just unfollowing Cavani on social media.

That’s because they’re claiming Neymar has demanded PSG sell Cavani.

The world’s most expensive player has told PSG’s president Nasser Al-Khelaifi that the relationship with Cavani is beyond repair and wants him sold as soon as possible - either in January or next summer.

Upon signing, Al-Khelaifi promised Neymar he would be the star at the French club and it’s taken just six weeks for the Brazilian to remind him of that promise - by demanding he gets rid of Cavani.

Sport claim that: “The former Barcelona forward has told Al-Khelaifi that co-existing with Cavani is totally impossible and he's asked for the Uruguay striker to be sold.”

With Cavani having already played for PSG in the Champions League, it’s unlikely another club in Europe’s elite competition will attempt to sign him in January.

That means Neymar might have to wait until the end of the season until Cavani leaves Paris.

Neymar has already tried getting the PSG changing room on his side with the Brazilians - most notably Dani Alves - favouring him over Cavani. He’s also already formed a good relationship with Mbappe, meaning Cavani has been consigned to the background as far as the dynamics of the changing room is concerned.

And that’s something that Cavani is only too aware of with Sport writing: “The Uruguayan knows he is more and more alone all the time” in the PSG camp.

Cavani questioned Neymar’s attitude after the match on Sunday, only for his teammate to square up to him with the pair needing to be separated by Thiago Silva.

It doesn’t look as though there can possibly be a future for Neymar and Cavani at PSG and Al-Khelaifi has a big decision to make.

