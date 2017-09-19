Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Boxing

.

Rio Ferdinand reveals what Anthony Joshua said after he revealed he was becoming a boxer

Not content with being one of the best defenders England have produced over the last 20 years, Rio Ferdinand is stepping into the ring to become a boxer.

Over two years on since he played his last game for Queens Park Rangers, Ferdinand has revealed his ambition to become a British lightweight champion.

At 38, Rio will certainly need all of the help he can get if he is to achieve his dream.

The former England international has already drafted in the services of ex-WBC super-middleweight champion and Team GB coach Richie Woodhall, who will be tasked with getting him into shape over the next few months.

But Ferdinand has also asked for a helping hand from current world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Although Rio's first official fight is yet to be arranged, he has already been given the option to train with Joshua at his gym.

“I spoke to Anthony the other day and he told me I can come and use his gym; that I can come and train with him," Ferdinand told the Evening Standard.

“It’s great to have someone of that expertise prepared to let you come and use the same gym as them. To have a bit of time with a world champion like Joshua would be great.

Boxing at Wembley Stadium

“I have been to watch his fights. He is unbelievable and what an athlete. I will definitely be leaning on him for advice and guidance. He’s a world champion, a main man."

In case Ferdinand wasn't already well aware of the challenges that lay ahead, AJ also offered the footballer-turned-boxer a few wise words of wisdom on what to expect.

He added: “Anthony has warned me about what I’m taking on. He said, ‘Listen, this won’t be easy, it won’t be a walk in the park. There are going to be gruelling sessions to get through’. But I understand that.

Arsenal v Manchester City - The Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

“This is a huge test of my mind and body. I’m not looking at it to become the world champion, I’m not ­stupid.”

Of course, Joshua has his own fight to prepare for. The defending IBF, IBO and WBA (Super) heavyweight champ is taking on Kubrat Pulev in Cardiff on October 28.

Don't be surprised if Ferdinand is in attendance to pick up a few more tips!

