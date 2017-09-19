Former national team captain Michael Vaughan believes Alex Hales, Jos Buttler, and Adil Rashid are still capable of making their way into England’s squad for the Ashes later this year.

They have been selected for England in limited-overs cricket for the last year-and-a-half, but their Test appearances have been limited.

Alex Hales is on fire for Nottinghamshire, as he smashed a rapid 40 in Saturday’s T20 defeat to West Indies. However, the opener has not played a Test match for over a year.

Adil Rashid took a combined 30 wickets for England in the Test series against Bangladesh and India this winter, but was omitted recently and appears to be England's second choice now, after Mason Crane .

Despite their lack of appearance for the national team recently, Michael Vaughan believes the upcoming one-day internationals are the perfect opportunity for those three to impress the selectors.

"I’m looking at three players – Adil Rashid is one but I think he’s a long way off," Vaughan stated on The Tuffers and Vaughan Cricket Show.

"I don’t think they’re going to look at him. I think it will be Mason Crane on the plane to Australia. But he would be better off suited on the Lions trip where he can play. If he’s carrying drinks out there it’s pointless.

"If Alex Hales strikes two or three hundreds in the next few weeks he’ll definitely be on the minds of the selectors. Number five, that’s where I’d look at Hales in Test cricket.

"The other one is Jos Buttler – he hasn’t played Test cricket for a while, he’s got to put himself back in contention.

"It’s him or Ben Foakes [as Bairstow’s number two] but he’s played Test cricket before and knows the set-up well so I think it’s a big few weeks for Jos."

England's captain Eoin Morgan confirmed yesterday that Jonny Bairstow would open alongside Hales, meaning that Jason Roy will be left out of the opening ODI at Old Trafford.

