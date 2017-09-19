Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Formula 1

Vettel, Verstappen and Raikkonen crash in Singapore.

Max Verstappen details how Sebastian Vettel reacted in stewards' room after Singapore GP

The Singapore Grand Prix race provided a huge blow, as a start-line crash eliminated title contender Sebastian Vettel, alongside Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

The FIA ruled that none of Vettel, Raikkonen, or Verstappen were "wholly or predominantly to blame" for what happened in the first lap, hence, they decided not to take any further action.

However, Verstappen blamed Vettel for causing the accident, claiming that the German had a slow start and tried to defend his pole position.

Vettel, on the other hand, admits he is not sure what happened and who is to blame, as the three of them were level in a certain moment.

Asked whether Vettel had admitted making a mistake and apologised, Verstappen replied: "No. He did say something like, 'yes, in hindsight things could have been done differently'. But what's done is done."

Verstappen was surprised Vettel defended so aggressively, as his main title rival Lewis Hamilton was behind and not threatening him.

"Vettel is fighting for the championship, so you don't need to take so much risk if you know that Hamilton starts fifth," Verstappen exclaimed.

"If this would have been with Hamilton then it would have been a completely different story.

"From Vettel's side, I don't understand that something like this happens."

F1 Grand Prix of Singapore - Qualifying

Verstappen's father Jos defended his son and insisted he is blameless for the crash. He spoke to Autosport before FIA's decision about what happened in Singapore.

"If you look at the images, Raikkonen comes to the right and steers in," Jos Verstappen started.

"But if you look at the footage more closely, you can also see that Vettel comes to the left, and Max is in between them.

"He can't go the left and he can't go to the right. You can hardly blame Max for any of this."

Jos believes that Vettel should have been given the penalty for causing the collision.

AUTO-PRIX-SIN-F1

"He does deserve it - I really think he does. But they won't be too quick to do that, because he already got a warning.

"If he gets a penalty now then I think they would also need to suspend him for a race, so this might but be another political game and deemed a racing incident.

"But I don't think that would be fair."

Verstappen Sr appeared to be right, as no further actions were taken and Sebastian Vettel got away with it.

Max Verstappen
