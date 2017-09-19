Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Boxing

Rio Ferdinand.

Rio Ferdinand reacts to journalist accusing him of boxing for the money

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It's pretty safe to say not many people had money on a 38-year-old Rio Ferdinand suddenly launching a career in boxing, but that seems to be exactly what is happening.

Bookmakers Betfair are backing the former England skipper as he bids to make a genuine name for himself in boxing, two years after retiring from an ultra-successful career in football.

Since his retirement, Ferdinand has been a football pundit for BT Sport and presided over his clothing range '5'.

Article continues below

The Manchester United has gotten himself into tremendous shape since retiring and posts regular videos of his intense workouts, but now he wants to take his new physique to the ring.

Ferdinand cites winning a title as the motivation behind doing this new venture.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Chiefs cheerleader gets trucked by idiot cameraman

WATCH: Chiefs cheerleader gets trucked by idiot cameraman

Paige's recent Instagram post is great news for WWE

Paige's recent Instagram post is great news for WWE

Goldust makes shocking new appearance on RAW

Goldust makes shocking new appearance on RAW

Nobody can believe what Neymar has just done to Edinson Cavani on social media

Nobody can believe what Neymar has just done to Edinson Cavani on social media

What Lionel Messi said to Gerard Deulofeu after Dembele got injured vs Getafe

What Lionel Messi said to Gerard Deulofeu after Dembele got injured vs Getafe

"I'm doing this because it's a challenge," he said. "I've won titles and now I'm aiming for a belt.

"When Betfair approached me about the challenge, the chance to prove myself in a new sport was a real draw," Ferdinand added.

Associated Press journalist Rob Harris enquired as to how much Betfair and Ferdinand stood to make from this 'stunt' and Rio was not happy at all.

To be fair, Rio has to expect some questions like that. After Conor McGregor essentially used boxing to make a grand payday, now Ferdinand decides at 38 he can give it a go on the big stage too.

On the surface, it's hardly great for the sport - even if it will be entertaining.

British Boxing Board of Control general secretary Robert Smith said they had not yet received an application from Ferdinand for a boxer's licence and this was news to them.

Rio Ferdinand Press Conference London

"I was completely surprised," he said. "We don't have an application, so there's nothing to consider. Nor have we had any conversation with anybody regarding this."

If Ferdinand remains around his footballing weight of 87kg, he would enter in the cruiserweight category. However, judging by the muscle he has packed on, it's very possible he may well end up a heavyweight.

If that's the case, pray for Rio against the likes of David Haye, Dillian Whyte, Daniel Dubois and - do we even need to mention Anthony Joshua?

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
David Haye
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao

Trending Stories

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

Paige's recent Instagram post is great news for WWE

Paige's recent Instagram post is great news for WWE

Nobody can believe what Neymar has just done to Edinson Cavani on social media

Nobody can believe what Neymar has just done to Edinson Cavani on social media

What Lionel Messi said to Gerard Deulofeu after Dembele got injured vs Getafe

What Lionel Messi said to Gerard Deulofeu after Dembele got injured vs Getafe

There were stunning scenes in PSG’s dressing room after Neymar and Cavani argue

There were stunning scenes in PSG’s dressing room after Neymar and Cavani argue

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again