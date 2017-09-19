Ah, Andrey Arshavin. Whatever happened to that guy?

The Russian attacking midfielder burst onto the scene at the 2008 European Championships, producing a masterful performance against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.

Arshavin was named as one of four forwards in the UEFA Team of the Tournament - along with Fernando Torres, David Villa and his compatriot, Roman Pavlyuchenko - as Russia reached the semi-finals.

Following his exploits in Austria and Switzerland, Arshavin found himself in serious demand but ended up staying with Zenit Saint Petersburg until January 2009, when he completed his long-awaited move to Arsenal.

Arshavin made a huge impact at the Emirates during his first six months in England.

Arsenal fans will never forget his performance v Liverpool

The clear highlight was his remarkable four-goal haul in Arsenal’s unforgettable 4-4 draw against Liverpool at Anfield.

Arsenal, it seemed, had signed a genuine superstar.

Arshavin was a decent player for Arsenal

Arshavin performed reasonably well for the Gunners over the next two seasons, scoring 10 goals and registering 17 assists during the 2010-11 campaign, but his performances became increasingly disappointing as the years wore on.

In 2012, following a series of underwhelming displays, Arsene Wenger loaned Arshavin back to Zenit.

And the talented forward rejoined his former club on a permanent contract a year later.

Arshavin's career has been pretty bizarre since

Arshavin’s career has taken some weird and wonderful turns since leaving the Emirates.

The Russian, whose final international appearance came back in 2012, was unable to rediscover his best form at Zenit and subsequently left the club in 2015.

He moved on to Kuban Krasnodar, who currently ply their trade in the Russian second tier, but lasted just seven months there before his contract was dissolved by mutual consent.

Arshavin made nine appearances for Kuban Krasnodar but failed to score a goal or register a single assist.

He went on to sign for Kairat - no, us neither - in Kazakhstan’s Premier League and, 18 months later, is still there today.

Now 36, Arshavin seems to be pretty content at Kairat - and judging by this YouTube video, it seems he’s still got it.

It’s great to see that Arshavin is still ripping it up - even if it is in the Kazakhstani top flight.

What a player he was at his peak.

