One top WWE Superstar is being advertised for Survivor Series

That Superstar is former WWE Champion John Cena, who is set to face Roman Reigns at this Sunday’s No Mercy pay-per-view event in Los Angeles, CA at the Staples Center. He is not being advertised for the TLC pay-per-view in October. This is the next Raw exclusive event after No Mercy.

However, Cena is being advertised for Survivor Series in November. WWE recently updated the advertisements for the event as for months now the former WWE Champion was not expected to work the event.

Article continues below

Over the past few weeks, there have been rumors that the sports entertainment company is planning to have The Undertaker and Cena wrestle each other at Survivor Series. It appears that WWE has been able to get a confirmation from Taker that he would return to the squared circle for another match. For the legend to face the former WWE Champion, it just makes all of the sense in the world to make this match happen.

It’s been reported that WWE was informed by Cena that his “Bumblebee” filming schedule will not allow him to wrestle beyond No Mercy until he is finished with the movie. It’s expected that as soon as Cena is finished filming the movie and can return to WWE TV.

Article continues below

For years now, there has been speculation of when Taker would retire from pro wrestling, it appears that he had his farewell at WrestleMania 33 in the main event against Reigns earlier this year in Orlando, Florida. After the match, Taker put his gloves and hat in the middle of the ring before leaving. Taker nor WWE has come out publicly and stated that “The Deadman” is retired, but that is the belief.

By looking back on WWE television, the sports entertainment company has been dropping hints that Taker would be returning. If you recall, Cena mentioned Taker’s name during his promo with Reigns a few weeks ago on Raw by calling him "an old man, with a busted hip.” Also, the promo trailer for No Mercy features a fade out with a sound that could easily be the gong of the Undertaker. The Undertaker was also in the ring training, before Summerslam.

Keep in mind that it’s always possible that WWE books another match between Reigns and Cena at the event. Time will tell how all of this shakes out.

What are your thoughts on this possible match? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms