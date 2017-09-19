Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

.

Eden Hazard explains why he will never want to join PSG

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Eden Hazard's frustrating start to the season might finally be coming to an end.

On Tuesday, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte confirmed the Belgian will make his first start of the campaign against Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup.

The 26-year-old has been restricted to substitute appearances so far as he works his way back to full fitness after breaking his ankle in June.

Article continues below

Despite his injury problems, Hazard was also briefly linked with leaving Stamford Bridge during the summer window. Free-spending French giants Paris Saint-Germain were among those believed to be most interested in snapping him up.

However, any Chelsea fans who feared their star man could follow Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to Parc des Princes will be delighted to hear his latest comments.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Chiefs cheerleader gets trucked by idiot cameraman

WATCH: Chiefs cheerleader gets trucked by idiot cameraman

Paige's recent Instagram post is great news for WWE

Paige's recent Instagram post is great news for WWE

Goldust makes shocking new appearance on RAW

Goldust makes shocking new appearance on RAW

Nobody can believe what Neymar has just done to Edinson Cavani on social media

Nobody can believe what Neymar has just done to Edinson Cavani on social media

What Lionel Messi said to Gerard Deulofeu after Dembele got injured vs Getafe

What Lionel Messi said to Gerard Deulofeu after Dembele got injured vs Getafe

In an interview with SFR Sport, Hazard was asked about the prospect of returning to the league where he initially caught the eye with Lille between 2007-12.

But the flamboyant forward insists the only French club he will play for is Lille.

"There are some big clubs, and it was an attractive league even when I played in it six years ago," Hazard said, as per Goal.

FBL-EUR-C1-CHELSEA-TRAINING

"Big stars want to play in Ligue 1, and that is a good thing. But if I am to return it will be to play for Lille – they are my club.

"I still have a career to carve out, with a number of seasons ahead of me."

A nice touch, but it is unlikely PSG would renew their interest in him anyway, having already forked out well over €300m to secure the services of Neymar and Mbappe.

Nevertheless, you can expect a few more rumours to circulate surrounding his future if he can pick up where he left off last season - with 17 goals and seven assists.

Chelsea FC v Qarabag FK - UEFA Champions League

And Hazard has the complete confidence of his current manager, who thinks the Belgian can go on to become one of the best players in the world.

"For Eden now is the right moment to start the game and to try to play the whole game," Conte said.

"He can continue to improve a lot in his career and to become one of the best."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Ligue 1
Eden Hazard
Football

Trending Stories

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

Paige's recent Instagram post is great news for WWE

Paige's recent Instagram post is great news for WWE

Nobody can believe what Neymar has just done to Edinson Cavani on social media

Nobody can believe what Neymar has just done to Edinson Cavani on social media

What Lionel Messi said to Gerard Deulofeu after Dembele got injured vs Getafe

What Lionel Messi said to Gerard Deulofeu after Dembele got injured vs Getafe

There were stunning scenes in PSG’s dressing room after Neymar and Cavani argue

There were stunning scenes in PSG’s dressing room after Neymar and Cavani argue

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again