Eden Hazard's frustrating start to the season might finally be coming to an end.

On Tuesday, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte confirmed the Belgian will make his first start of the campaign against Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup.

The 26-year-old has been restricted to substitute appearances so far as he works his way back to full fitness after breaking his ankle in June.

Despite his injury problems, Hazard was also briefly linked with leaving Stamford Bridge during the summer window. Free-spending French giants Paris Saint-Germain were among those believed to be most interested in snapping him up.

However, any Chelsea fans who feared their star man could follow Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to Parc des Princes will be delighted to hear his latest comments.

In an interview with SFR Sport, Hazard was asked about the prospect of returning to the league where he initially caught the eye with Lille between 2007-12.

But the flamboyant forward insists the only French club he will play for is Lille.

"There are some big clubs, and it was an attractive league even when I played in it six years ago," Hazard said, as per Goal.

"Big stars want to play in Ligue 1, and that is a good thing. But if I am to return it will be to play for Lille – they are my club.

"I still have a career to carve out, with a number of seasons ahead of me."

A nice touch, but it is unlikely PSG would renew their interest in him anyway, having already forked out well over €300m to secure the services of Neymar and Mbappe.

Nevertheless, you can expect a few more rumours to circulate surrounding his future if he can pick up where he left off last season - with 17 goals and seven assists.

And Hazard has the complete confidence of his current manager, who thinks the Belgian can go on to become one of the best players in the world.

"For Eden now is the right moment to start the game and to try to play the whole game," Conte said.

"He can continue to improve a lot in his career and to become one of the best."

