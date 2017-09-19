Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant was the topic of conversation across the internet on Monday after a social media blunder.

After being questioned by a fan on Twitter about his reasons for leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder to join the Warriors last summer, the response from KD's account was brutally honest but perhaps accidental.

The reply was: "He didn't like the organisation or playing for Billy Donovan. His roster wasn't that good it was just him and Russ.

"Imagine taking Russ off that team, see how bad they were. KD can't win a championship with those cats."

The tweets were soon deleted but not quick enough for the internet trolls. There can be two explanations as to why the comments were written in the third person.

It could have been posted by Durant's social media team in defence of the star, or the player may possibly have another Twitter account he uses to defend himself against critics.

As you can expect, the internet fully believes the latter to be true and has had fun with this.

When it comes to social media fun, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is always on hand to provide some of his own and couldn't resist weighing in on this issue in typically hilarious fashion.

He decided to praise himself in the third person by saying: "JOEL EMBIID IS BETTER THAN MJ EVER WAS @QuireSultan #FACTS #BurnerTwitter."

The '@QuireSultan' account that Embiid tags is supposedly the handle that KD uses on Instagram for a similar purpose and was discovered by NBA Reddit.

No NBA player uses Twitter better than Embiid and it's no surprise that he provided the best response.

But as well as the 76ers star, there were a number of hilarious reactions across NBA Twitter.

Regardless of who posted it, it's now become much clearer why Durant chose to leave Oklahoma City

Wanting to win a championship was obvious, but we now know that he lost trust in the organisation and wasn't fond of head coach Billy Donovan.

The Finals MVP also takes a swipe at his former teammates which will add extra spice to their encounters next season.

But for the time being, the Dubs small forward will have to accept being the butt of everybody's jokes as he'll struggle to live this embarrassing gaffe down.