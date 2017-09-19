A popular Superstar will be taking time off from WWE.

That Superstar is former WWE Divas Champion Maryse. For those who may not know, Maryse and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz announced on last week’s episode of Raw that they are expecting their first child together. WWE issued the following statement on Maryse announcing her pregnancy last week:

“It looks like The Miztourage is getting another member. Live on “Miz TV” during this week’s Monday Night Raw broadcast, Intercontinental Champion The Miz and Maryse announced that they are expecting their first child.

Article continues below

“My wife and I have been thinking long and hard about how we wanted to announce this special news,” The Miz said on Raw. “We thought about it long and hard, and we thought there’s no better place to announce it than the first place that we met, and that is here in WWE in front of all of you. So without further adieu, my wife Maryse and I we’re, uh … go ahead, babe.”

Miz then motioned to Maryse, who excitedly exclaimed, “We’re having a baby!” Although Enzo Amore interrupted this proclamation just moments later, something tells us the WWE Universe will be hearing much about “Baby Miz” in the weeks ahead. Please join WWE.com in congratulating The Miz and Maryse on this incredible “A-List” news!”

Article continues below

According to Cageside Seats, Maryse may be used from time-to-time over the next few months, but will mostly be off Monday Night Raw during her pregnancy.

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in San Jose, California at the SAP Center on the USA Network, she did not appear on the show. It was noted that she was at home resting up after the happy couple made their big announcement last Monday.

Regarding The Miz, he now has his next challenger lined up. Jason Jordan won a Six Pack Challenge to become the new #1 contender for the Intercontinental Title. Now, Jordan will challenge The Miz for the title at the upcoming No Mercy pay-per-view event that takes place in Los Angeles, CA at the Staples Center on Sunday, September 24th and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive RAW brand event.

What are your thoughts on Maryse taking time off from WWE television? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms