Slovenia were crowned as winners of the 2017 EuroBasket last weekend and in the process, fans were fortunate enough to witness a future NBA star.

Miami Heat point guard Goran Dragic was named as the MVP and scored a EuroBasket-high 35 points in the final, but he immediately deflected the praise to 18-year teammate Luka Doncic.

The eyes of the NBA world were fixed on the highly-rated youngster who is set to enter the league in the 2018 draft and is being tipped to potentially be the number one pick.

Playing against older and more experienced pros, Doncic didn't look out of place and played a major role in his country's success.

In terms of what he can achieve in his career, Dragic was unequivocal on what the future holds for his fellow Slovenian.

“Mark my words, he’s going to be one of the best in the whole world,” Dragic in the post-game interview.

The veteran has been in the league for nine years and has played with and against some of the best but he believes Doncic will be something special.

The youngster currently plays for Real Madrid in Spain and is considered one of the best prospects in European basketball history.

He can play either guard position and has an impressive all-round game despite his age.

Funnily enough, Dragic played for three seasons with his father Sasa Doncic and knows the player better than most.

His post-game comments were definitely not in the heat of the moment as he's gone on record previously about his hopes for his fellow countryman.

Speaking to a Slovenian newspaper recently, he said: “Luka, in my opinion, is the best European player under 26 years old.”

That's some praise from 'the Dragon' as the tournament also featured players like Kristaps Porzingis and Dennis Schroder.

But his performances at the EuroBasket seem to back this up somewhat.

In the quarter-final win against Porzingis and Latvia he dropped 27 points and nine rebounds and followed that up with a near triple-double of 11 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in a semifinal upset win over a Spain team filled with NBA talent.

For those thinking that Dragic is just talking him up because of his nationality would be wrong as he isn't alone in doing so.

Former NBA player Anthony Randolph, who is a naturalised Slovenian and has played with Doncic for both Real Madrid and the national team, was also full of praise for him.

“I don’t want to give him a big head, but I think he’s probably one of the best talents that I’ve ever seen, especially at his age,” he told ESPN.

"He’s just so versatile. I mean, the kid can damn near average a triple-double when he figures it out.”

The future is certainly bright for Doncic and the NBA will be the perfect stage for him to blossom into a superstar on the court.