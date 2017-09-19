Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Eddie Hearn responds to David Haye's claim agreement with Bellew reached

Tony Bellew and David Haye look certain to clash again this year.

The pair produced one of the biggest surprises in boxing, as the complete underdog Bellew stopped Haye in the 11th round.

It was not under normal circumstances, though, as Haye suffered an achilles injury in the sixth round and his movement was seriously restricted.

Since then, people are wondering what would have happened if Haye was all healthy. Well, it seems that we are about to find out soon.

Earlier today, David Haye announced in Twitter that terms are finally agreed and the fight is on:

"It’s taken months of negotiating but teams have finally agreed ALL terms for #HayeBellew2 Will 🍕Bellew put pen to paper✍🏼?!#RevengeOrRepeat"

However, according to Bellew's promoter Eddie Hearn, Haye has jumped the gun somewhat by announcing the agreement.

Hearn is still hopeful the rematch between Bellew and Haye will be officially confirmed next week but admitted he still needs to speak to "The Bomber" to finalise the deal.

"It's taken a long time to get this rematch even discussed and now there is a real possibility it could be next," he told Sky Sports.

"Nothing is signed yet but I'm catching up with Tony later this week and you can cross your fingers for an announcement in the next week or so."

David Haye vs Tony Bellew - Heavyweight Fight

Haye has been recovering since the first fight but now appears ready to get back into the ring.

Since their first encounter, the 36-year-old has parted ways with former coach Shane McGuigan, to start working with Ismael Salas, who also trains three-weight world champion Jorge Linares.

Haye's announcement comes shortly after another heavyweight clash was revealed - WBC champion Deontay Wilder and Cuban contender Luis Ortiz are about to clash on November 4.

Topics:
Boxing
Heavyweight
David Haye
Tony Bellew

