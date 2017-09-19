Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Harry Kane’s FIFA 15 card and stats now look totally ridiculous

Every top club on the planet would love to have Harry Kane in their team.

The Tottenham centre-forward has been outstanding over the past three seasons and is now widely regarded as one of the best strikers in world football.

Kane scored 35 goals in 38 appearances for Spurs last season, with 29 of those coming in the Premier League. He subsequently picked up the Premier League’s Golden Boot award for the second successive season - a magnificent achievement.

The 24-year-old has made a mockery of all those football fans - and there were an awful lot of them - who dismissed Kane as a ‘one-season wonder’ during the 2014-15 campaign.

Kane scored 31 goals in 51 matches that season. He’d only scored four goals in the campaign beforehand.

Prior to that, Kane spent time on loan at three clubs in the Football League - Leyton Orient, Millwall and Leicester City - plus a brief spell with Norwich City. He didn’t set the world alight with any of them.

Few people would have guessed when Kane returned from Leicester in 2013, having scored two goals in 13 appearances in the Championship, that he would be one of the world’s most highly-rated strikers just a couple of years later.

Nottingham Forest v Leicester City - npower Championship

But the England international has flourished under the management of Mauricio Pochettino and just gets better and better.

Kane now considered one of the world's best strikers

“He’s got the killer instinct of Van Nistelrooy but he runs around and battles and bullies defenders like Diego Costa,” Phil Neville said, per the Mirror, after Kane’s brace against Borussia Dortmund last week. “He is the most complete centre-forward I’ve seen in a long time.”

“Kane is among the best strikers in the world - if not the best,” Fernando Llorente added. “In front of goal, he’s lethal. The truth is he is in a sweet moment, and we have to make the best of that. He gives us so much.

Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City - Premier League

“He’s a complete player, he doesn’t just score. In every aspect, he’s complete.”

Kane’s meteoric rise to superstardom is reflected by his progress on FIFA over the years.

Kane's FIFA 18 card

His FIFA 18 card looks decent…

p1bqdd50eu1fp51ov2p8pa1m1h5l9.jpg

Kane's FIFA 15 card now looks ridiculous

But check out his stats from FIFA 15…

p1bqdd5osl1lcp1plvihc7mo19urb.jpg

Kane didn’t even have a gold card. He had an overall rating of 68 and some shoddy stats: including 71 for pace, 60 for passing and 69 for shooting.

EA Sports clearly thought he was more likely to end up playing in League Two than the Champions League.

Kane's FIFA 13 and FIFA 14 cards

His FIFA 13 and 14 cards also look hilarious now…

p1bqdd6hmifkie8n5rae1jk3d.jpg

p1bqdd6qe51b0114o55e6jc1g9mf.jpg

