Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

WWE

Vince McMahon.

Early betting odds for WWE No Mercy favor interesting choice

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The early betting odds for the upcoming No Mercy PPV have been released.

The No Mercy pay-per-view event takes place in Los Angeles, CA at the Staples Center on Sunday, September 24th and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets.

This will be an exclusive RAW brand event. WWE has yet to announce the main event for the show. WWE could have Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman for the Universal Title or Roman Reigns vs. John Cena in a singles match headline the event.

Article continues below

To say the least, this event is going to be interesting to watch due to Summerslam odds being so off and leading to more upsets than we have ever seen. According to Bet Wrestling, the early betting odds for every match is relatively close. That might change as the event draws closer. All champions are the current favorites to win, which is interesting. Lesnar is favored at -300 having the best current odds out of any wrestler.

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins are favored at -225 to win their tag team title defense against Sheamus and Cesaro. Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss is at +120, which technically would make her the underdog in the match. Bliss has the best odds out of anyone in the Fatal Fiveway.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Chiefs cheerleader gets trucked by idiot cameraman

WATCH: Chiefs cheerleader gets trucked by idiot cameraman

Goldust makes shocking new appearance on RAW

Goldust makes shocking new appearance on RAW

John Cena has been confirmed for Survivor Series - and WWE may have huge plans

John Cena has been confirmed for Survivor Series - and WWE may have huge plans

Nobody can believe what Neymar has just done to Edinson Cavani on social media

Nobody can believe what Neymar has just done to Edinson Cavani on social media

What Lionel Messi said to Gerard Deulofeu after Dembele got injured vs Getafe

What Lionel Messi said to Gerard Deulofeu after Dembele got injured vs Getafe

The Miz is slightly favored at -110 to retain the Intercontinental Title over Jason Jordan at -137. It was noted that this match s a “pick em’” situation due to the fact that both Superstars are being listed as slight favorites because sportsbooks cannot call this one at all right now.

A surprising odd is Reigns at -200, which makes him the favorite to defeat Cena in this Wrestlemania caliber match. Also, Finn Balor at -187 is also favored to beat Bray Wyatt in their singles match. Here are the full betting odds:

--- WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar(c) -300 vs. Braun Strowman +187

--- Singles Match: Roman Reigns -200 vs. John Cena +150

--- WWE RAW Women’s Championship – Fatal Fiveway: Alexa Bliss(c) +120, Sasha Banks +225, Nia Jax +250, Bayley +300, Emma +1200

--- WWE Intercontinental Championship: The Miz (c) -110 vs. Jason Jordan -137

--- WWE Raw Tag Team Championships: Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins (c) -225 vs. Sheamus & Cesaro +150

--- Singles Match: Finn Balor -187 vs. Bray Wyatt +137

What are your thoughts on these early betting odds? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

Goldust makes shocking new appearance on RAW

Goldust makes shocking new appearance on RAW

Nobody can believe what Neymar has just done to Edinson Cavani on social media

Nobody can believe what Neymar has just done to Edinson Cavani on social media

What Lionel Messi said to Gerard Deulofeu after Dembele got injured vs Getafe

What Lionel Messi said to Gerard Deulofeu after Dembele got injured vs Getafe

There were stunning scenes in PSG’s dressing room after Neymar and Cavani argue

There were stunning scenes in PSG’s dressing room after Neymar and Cavani argue

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again