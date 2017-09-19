The early betting odds for the upcoming No Mercy PPV have been released.

The No Mercy pay-per-view event takes place in Los Angeles, CA at the Staples Center on Sunday, September 24th and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets.

This will be an exclusive RAW brand event. WWE has yet to announce the main event for the show. WWE could have Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman for the Universal Title or Roman Reigns vs. John Cena in a singles match headline the event.

To say the least, this event is going to be interesting to watch due to Summerslam odds being so off and leading to more upsets than we have ever seen. According to Bet Wrestling, the early betting odds for every match is relatively close. That might change as the event draws closer. All champions are the current favorites to win, which is interesting. Lesnar is favored at -300 having the best current odds out of any wrestler.

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins are favored at -225 to win their tag team title defense against Sheamus and Cesaro. Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss is at +120, which technically would make her the underdog in the match. Bliss has the best odds out of anyone in the Fatal Fiveway.

The Miz is slightly favored at -110 to retain the Intercontinental Title over Jason Jordan at -137. It was noted that this match s a “pick em’” situation due to the fact that both Superstars are being listed as slight favorites because sportsbooks cannot call this one at all right now.

A surprising odd is Reigns at -200, which makes him the favorite to defeat Cena in this Wrestlemania caliber match. Also, Finn Balor at -187 is also favored to beat Bray Wyatt in their singles match. Here are the full betting odds:

--- WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar(c) -300 vs. Braun Strowman +187

--- Singles Match: Roman Reigns -200 vs. John Cena +150

--- WWE RAW Women’s Championship – Fatal Fiveway: Alexa Bliss(c) +120, Sasha Banks +225, Nia Jax +250, Bayley +300, Emma +1200

--- WWE Intercontinental Championship: The Miz (c) -110 vs. Jason Jordan -137

--- WWE Raw Tag Team Championships: Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins (c) -225 vs. Sheamus & Cesaro +150

--- Singles Match: Finn Balor -187 vs. Bray Wyatt +137

