Football

FIFA 18

EA have released a new FIFA 18 celebration guaranteed to cause rage quits

Football News
The wait is nearly over – FIFA 18 is less than two weeks away from its official release date on September 29.

It promises to be one of the biggest annual upgrades to the EA series in years with a range of features making their debut.

The new Frostbite engine looks to enhance the second installment of ‘The Journey’ with Alex Hunter as well as giving a new lease of life to the yearly staple that is career mode.

Player ratings have also been updated with almost every star’s in-game stats now revealed. Adebayo Akinfenwa remains the strongest player in the game, while Cristiano Ronaldo has held off Lionel Messi for another year.

There have also been a number of smaller changes that gamers will no doubt love.

In accordance with the new trends and trademark antics of players, there’s usually a new batch of celebrations with each FIFA installment. This year is no different and EA have frankly outdone themselves.

In fact, the in-game players are now able to interact with the crowd as part of their celebration and there are a number of variants.

When running in the direction of the crowd after finding the net, gamers can activate the celebration by holding down L2 on PlayStation or LT on Xbox.

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City - Premier League

The goalscorer will either dish out high fives, allow himself to be engulfed by the supporters, sit on the advertising hoarding or even nonchalantly climb upon the barrier.

Similar celebrations can also be acted out with players on the bench if you run over to a gaggle of substitutes.

Perhaps the rarest and most bizarre animation, though, is one where goalscorer and fan both grab each other’s heads in a rather unrealistic display of passion. There’s no doubting the realism of the graphics, however.

YouTuber MattHDGamer has compiled the different versions in a tutorial video that can be seen below:

This could, of course, prove a rather annoying celebration if you’ve just conceded a last minute strike. No losing player wants a zoomed-in shot of the opposition lapping up their late win but it’s undoubtedly brilliant for the victors.

It’s not the only new celebration added too, with Gabriel Jesus’ telephone dance and Olivier Giroud’s scorpion kick impression both making the cut.

There’s also a Godfather-esque kiss of the ring and the mannequin challenge as patented by Jamie Vardy against Spain last November.

England v Spain - International Friendly

The full list of new celebrations is as followed: telephone, hypnosis, kiss the ring, mannequin, mask, fan interaction, pipe, scorpion, stir the pot, waddle, walk like me and workout.

Which new FIFA 18 celebration do you think will cause the most rage? Have your say in the comments section below.

Football

