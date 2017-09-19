When ex-England international Kevin Pietersen was axed from the nation’s squad back in 2015 by ECB director and former team-mate Andrew Strauss, one man who was as shocked as anyone was journalist Piers Morgan.

After claiming a career high of 326 for Surrey against Leicestershire in the County Championship, it seemed inevitable that Strauss would reignite Pietersen’s international future ahead of the 2015 Ashes.

However, that wasn’t to be the case as the batsman was told he wouldn’t be returning to the England side.

The decision didn’t go down well with Morgan who labelled it as ‘an absolute disgrace’ whilst using a hash tag reading ‘StraussOUT’ as he expressed his anger via Twitter:

Two years later and it seems that, unlike the England fans, Morgan has failed to let Pietersen’s exclusion from the side go.

Ahead of England’s One-Day international with West Indies on Tuesday, Morgan outlined the fact that Windies’ Chris Gayle has returned to the side and has since been on top form despite being a year older than Pietersen.

It seems Morgan was hinting that England should have given Pietersen another chance after seeing Gayle’s recent run as he returns to ODI cricket after two years away.

England fans hit back at Morgan

England fans hit back at Morgan soon after with some telling him to let it go whilst some remaining perfectly content with the exclusion of Pietersen.

