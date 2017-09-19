A WWE star was accidentally unmasked on live television.

That Superstar is Gran Metalik. As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in San Jose, California at the SAP Center on the USA Network, Metalik faced Cruiserweight Champion Neville, who is set to defend his title against Enzo Amore at this Sunday’s No Mercy PPV (pay-per-view) in Los Angeles, CA at the Staples Center on the WWE Network, in a singles match.

Metalik is best known for his decade-long stint in Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL). He made his professional wrestling debut in 2005 and has worked under other names, but achieved most success as Máscara Dorada. His ring name is Spanish for Golden Mask.

He has held the CMLL World Welterweight Championship four times in total. After a decade of working for CMLL in his native Mexico, Dorada signed with the Japanese promotion New Japan Pro Wrestling in January 2015. However, his run with NJPW didn’t last for long as he returned to CMLL in February 2016.

He made his WWE debut by competing in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament last year. The tournament began on June 23 with Metalik defeating Alejandro Saez in the first round match. On July 14, Metalik defeated Tajiri in the second round match. On August 26, Metalik defeated Akira Tozawa to advance to the semifinals and then on September 14, Metalik defeated Zack Sabre Jr. to advance to the finals. The same night, he was defeated in the finals by T.J. Perkins, who was crowned the Cruiserweight Champion.

As a result of him working the tournament, the sports entertainment company ended up signing him to a full-time contract. Metalik made his first appearance for the Raw brand competing in a fatal four-way match on September 19th that also featured Brian Kendrick, Cedric Alexander, and Rich Swann, to determine the number one contender for the Cruiserweight Championship at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view event, which Kendrick won. Since then, he has continued to work matches on Raw and 205 Live.

Neville ended up picking up the win in 3:20-minute match on Raw. During the match, Metalik was accidentally unmasked, as seen below:

What are your thoughts on this talent getting unmasked during the match on Monday Night Raw? Should've Neville done this?

