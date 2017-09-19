Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Michael Keane is ‘caught liking’ harsh tweet about Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Unfortunately we need to wait until December for the first Merseyside derby of the season.

Liverpool v Everton is unquestionably one of the standout fixtures in the English football calendar but we’re still three months away before the two neighbours go head-to-head at Anfield.

This local derby never requires spicing up - it’s always pretty tasty even without sub-plots - although Michael Keane may have just ensured there will be an extra edge on December 10, whether inadvertently or not.

Following the news that Rio Ferdinand is pursuing a career as a professional boxer, one Twitter user decided to have a cheeky dig at Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Keane then saw the tweet and, whether he meant to or not, gave it a cheeky like.

This was noticed by eagle-eyed Twitter users, who presume Keane meant it.

FBL-UEFA-EVERTON-RUZOMBEROK

The original tweet

Here’s the original tweet…

“Rio Ferdinand isn't the first person to do a sport he's not used to,” @CySaunders24 wrote. “For instance Oxlade-Chamberlain has been having a go at football.”

Harsh but funny.

Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League

Michael Keane was caught 'liking' it on Twitter

And here are just a few of the accounts who noticed that Keane liked it…

The tweet is no longer in Keane's 'likes'

Incidentally, Keane has no ‘unliked’ the tweet, so presumably it was an accident.

p1bqdie732eb89fbd4b1hd71eib9.jpg

Either that, or he thought the best option was to delete the like after being busted.

