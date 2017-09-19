Cris Cyborg has responded to the callout of a possible fight.

The UFC women’s featherweight champion has indicated that she is not very high on the idea of fighting former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey.

By looking back on history, Cyborg has campaigned for years for a fight with Rousey, which no doubt be a dream fight. However, that was when Rousey was at the top of the world as UFC bantamweight queen. It’s believed that Rousey’s MMA career is over following her devastating loss to current UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes at the UFC 207 pay-per-view event that took place last December.

Article continues below

Rousey is currently on a two-fight losing streak. She was knocked out by Holly Holm to lose the title back at UFC 196 and then to Nunes. It’s highly unlikely that Rousey will ever return to the world-famous Octagon.

Rousey’s longtime coach Edmond Tarverdyan broke his silence in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of the MMA Hour. During the interview, he noted that Rousey hasn’t talked about a potential return or retirement from the sport yet, but he sees Cyborg as the perfect match-up for his pupil.

Article continues below

“That’s the one,” Tarverdyan said. “I want that fight. When I trained Ronda, I know Ronda could beat Cyborg. I know that. Cyborg is too slow.”

Cyborg has fired back at the callout. The champion is in the middle of training in Thailand while she targets a fight with Holm at UFC 219, which takes place on Dec. 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena. Cyborg spoke with MMA Fighting about Tarverdyan’s comments and a possible clash with Rousey.

“If Ronda wants to come back for a fight,” Cyborg said, “I believe it’s better for her to fight Miesha Tate. I’m in another stage of my career. I wanted to fight Ronda when she was psychologically well and confident.”

All that means that Cyborg would not be interested in facing Rousey in the Octagon. However, that doesn’t rule out a fight on any stage, though. In the past, Cyborg has suggested that she may make her transition to pro wrestling, which could lead to a showdown with Rousey in the WWE.

“Now, if she wants to make a good fight for the fans, we can make it at WWE,” she said. “It would fit perfectly [for her] to go to Hollywood, and for me would be another challenge in my career. And something brilliant, her coach would fit perfectly in her corner in WWE, he’s nothing but a joke.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms