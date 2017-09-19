Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Mesut Ozil.

Mesut Ozil takes to Instagram to give detailed update on his knee injury

Arsenal's star midfielder Mesut Ozil was a surprise omission for Sunday's 0-0 draw at Chelsea.

The German playmaker was yet to miss a minute of Premier League football this season but it appears his constant presence had had a negative effect on his body.

Heavily criticised in the press in the early parts of the 2017/18 campaign, fans suspected that Arsene Wenger had dropped Ozil in order to shield him from more criticism.

“He [Wenger] doesn’t point the finger at one individual," said legendary Arsenal defender Martin Keown in August. "But I feel that today Ozil should be doing more for his team. He needs to have a good look at himself.

“He wants to get away from the football club but he’s not going to do it this way. Wenger will make him sit out the rest for the season.

“So while he’s here he need to apply himself in the right way and give arsenal a performance.”

Whatever the reason for Ozil's omission at Stamford Bridge, Arsenal produced an infinitely better away performance than the recent 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League

Aaron Ramsey struck the post and Shokdran Mustafi thought he headed in a late winner but was correctly ruled offside.

Wenger has since revealed that Ozil will miss the EFL Cup game against Doncaster Rovers.

"Mesut is training again, but for (Wednesday), no (he will not feature). He has a little inflammation of his knee."

FBL-CHN-CHELSEA-ARSENAL

Ozil's social media update

The £42m signing took to Instagram to update his followers on his current injury situation.

"Good news," he wrote. "I’m back training on the pitch. As you might have heard I’m suffering from a minor inflammation of my knee. Feeling better each day now and hope to be back playing very soon!"

The 28-year-old former Real Madrid star is now in his fifth year in north London but could be set to leave on a free transfer next summer.

Ozil is still yet to agree a contract extension and, like Alexis Sanchez, has only 10 months left to run on his current deal.

He could be welcomed back into Wenger's starting XI for Monday night's Premier League fixture against West Brom.

