Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Neymar..

The 5 Neymar feuds that preceded Edinson Cavani drama at PSG

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Neymar’s time at Paris Saint-Germain has certainly been eventful so far.

The Brazilian has hit the ground running in most respects with five goals and five assists in six appearances at the club. Furthermore, PSG are yet to lose or draw a single game and sit prettily atop the Ligue 1 table.

All isn’t well in paradise, though. Neymar has already found himself embroiled in something of a feud with Edinson Cavani and it’s surprisingly serious.

Article continues below

The Uruguayan striker refused Neymar the chance to take penalties against St. Etienne and then crucially versus Lyon. The latter spot kick was saved, exacerbating the drama further.

That’s not to mention the fact Dani Alves alienated Cavani even further by bullying him out of taking a free-kick.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Chiefs cheerleader gets trucked by idiot cameraman

WATCH: Chiefs cheerleader gets trucked by idiot cameraman

John Cena has been confirmed for Survivor Series - and WWE may have huge plans

John Cena has been confirmed for Survivor Series - and WWE may have huge plans

Popular superstar taking lengthy hiatus from WWE

Popular superstar taking lengthy hiatus from WWE

Nobody can believe what Neymar has just done to Edinson Cavani on social media

Nobody can believe what Neymar has just done to Edinson Cavani on social media

What Lionel Messi said to Gerard Deulofeu after Dembele got injured vs Getafe

What Lionel Messi said to Gerard Deulofeu after Dembele got injured vs Getafe

PSG’s top scorer proceeded to exit the Parc des Princes early, while Neymar decided to unfollow his strike partner on both Twitter and Instagram. And breathe.

When you look back through Neymar’s career as a whole, perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised. The 25-year-old’s drama with Cavani is very much reminiscent of five other disagreements in his career, highlighted by the Mirror.

Check them out below:

5 | Neymar vs. Anthony Ralston (2017)

Celtic v Paris Saint Germain - UEFA Champions League ,

During PSG’s demolition job on Celtic this month, Neymar had something of an ongoing spat with Ralston during the match. The world’s most expensive player refused to shake his hand and the pair competed in heated verbal exchanges.

While the shirt-swapping situation was cooled by Neymar donating it to charity, there’s no doubting that the rivalry could have spilt over.

4 | Neymar vs. Leson Semedo (2017)

Neymar wasn’t exactly planning on leaving Barcelona amicably and one of his final training sessions was marred by a bust-up with Semedo. The pair came to blows after an ill-timed tackle during their summer US tour.

Teammates had to hold back the Brazilian who proceeded to storm away and kick a ball in frustration.

3 | Neymar vs. Ruben Vezo (2016)

FC Barcelona v Granada CF - La Liga

The 25-year-old completely lost his rag in this instance. Neymar clashed with the Granada man after being awarded a yellow card in the dying minutes of a La Liga clash at the Nou Camp.

Their squabble continued after the game in the tunnel and Neymar was even accused of pushing Vezo down a flight of stairs.

2 | Neymar vs. Rafinha (2016)

While their training ground ‘fighting’ in 2015 was pretty harmless, it’s fair to say Neymar lost his rag with his Barça teammate a year later. During an away trip to Leganes, the Brazilian didn’t take well to being manhandled by his compatriot.

Rafinha explained after the game: "Neymar is like my brother. Even if we would have punched each other it would have been fine."

1 | Neymar vs. the world (2010)

Now this, ladies and gentlemen, is what you call a feud.

During his Santos days, Neymar’s on-going row with Ceara defender Joao Marcos saw their league game in 2010 erupt into a brawl. The 25-year-old waded into a fight with the opposition team and even local police.

One of his teammates recalled: "I was pulling Neymar (away from the fighting) and the cop gave it to me with his truncheon in my ribs.”

Do you think any of these feuds are worse than the Neymar-Cavani spat? Have your say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Ligue 1
Football
Brazil Football

Trending Stories

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

John Cena has been confirmed for Survivor Series - and WWE may have huge plans

John Cena has been confirmed for Survivor Series - and WWE may have huge plans

Nobody can believe what Neymar has just done to Edinson Cavani on social media

Nobody can believe what Neymar has just done to Edinson Cavani on social media

What Lionel Messi said to Gerard Deulofeu after Dembele got injured vs Getafe

What Lionel Messi said to Gerard Deulofeu after Dembele got injured vs Getafe

Rio Ferdinand responds perfectly to Gary Neville’s troll tweet about his boxing plans

Rio Ferdinand responds perfectly to Gary Neville’s troll tweet about his boxing plans

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again