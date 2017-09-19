Neymar’s time at Paris Saint-Germain has certainly been eventful so far.

The Brazilian has hit the ground running in most respects with five goals and five assists in six appearances at the club. Furthermore, PSG are yet to lose or draw a single game and sit prettily atop the Ligue 1 table.

All isn’t well in paradise, though. Neymar has already found himself embroiled in something of a feud with Edinson Cavani and it’s surprisingly serious.

The Uruguayan striker refused Neymar the chance to take penalties against St. Etienne and then crucially versus Lyon. The latter spot kick was saved, exacerbating the drama further.

That’s not to mention the fact Dani Alves alienated Cavani even further by bullying him out of taking a free-kick.

PSG’s top scorer proceeded to exit the Parc des Princes early, while Neymar decided to unfollow his strike partner on both Twitter and Instagram. And breathe.

When you look back through Neymar’s career as a whole, perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised. The 25-year-old’s drama with Cavani is very much reminiscent of five other disagreements in his career, highlighted by the Mirror.

Check them out below:

5 | Neymar vs. Anthony Ralston (2017)

During PSG’s demolition job on Celtic this month, Neymar had something of an ongoing spat with Ralston during the match. The world’s most expensive player refused to shake his hand and the pair competed in heated verbal exchanges.

While the shirt-swapping situation was cooled by Neymar donating it to charity, there’s no doubting that the rivalry could have spilt over.

4 | Neymar vs. Leson Semedo (2017)

Neymar wasn’t exactly planning on leaving Barcelona amicably and one of his final training sessions was marred by a bust-up with Semedo. The pair came to blows after an ill-timed tackle during their summer US tour.

Teammates had to hold back the Brazilian who proceeded to storm away and kick a ball in frustration.

3 | Neymar vs. Ruben Vezo (2016)

The 25-year-old completely lost his rag in this instance. Neymar clashed with the Granada man after being awarded a yellow card in the dying minutes of a La Liga clash at the Nou Camp.

Their squabble continued after the game in the tunnel and Neymar was even accused of pushing Vezo down a flight of stairs.

2 | Neymar vs. Rafinha (2016)

While their training ground ‘fighting’ in 2015 was pretty harmless, it’s fair to say Neymar lost his rag with his Barça teammate a year later. During an away trip to Leganes, the Brazilian didn’t take well to being manhandled by his compatriot.

Rafinha explained after the game: "Neymar is like my brother. Even if we would have punched each other it would have been fine."

1 | Neymar vs. the world (2010)

Now this, ladies and gentlemen, is what you call a feud.

During his Santos days, Neymar’s on-going row with Ceara defender Joao Marcos saw their league game in 2010 erupt into a brawl. The 25-year-old waded into a fight with the opposition team and even local police.

One of his teammates recalled: "I was pulling Neymar (away from the fighting) and the cop gave it to me with his truncheon in my ribs.”

Do you think any of these feuds are worse than the Neymar-Cavani spat? Have your say in the comments section below.

