UFC 217 might see the end of two legendary fighters.

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping is slated to defend his title against former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre in the main event of the upcoming UFC 217 PPV.

Bisping has been competing in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) since 2004, but come this November, we may be witnessing the end of Bisping career. On the flip side, “GSP” has made it clear that although he may say that he’s mentally rejuvenated, he is holding himself to do-or-die standards, which makes him feel that his fight with Bisping a “win or go home” scenario. He has gone on record by saying that his next loss will be his retirement fight.

Bisping had longtime been a contender in the UFC’s middleweight division, but was never quite able to get past the title eliminator stage on several occasions. Up until he earned the shot to step in as a late-notice replacement for Chris Weidman to take on Luke Rockhold for the middleweight championship.

As seen in the fight, Bisping shocked the MMA world when he downed the Rockhold in the first round with a knockout to win his first career UFC title. This big win marked Bisping’s fourth-straight victory at the time. He would go onto to defend the title successfully for the first time against longtime rival Dan Henderson last October.

Bisping joined The MMA Hour earlier Monday to promote his fight against GSP, and during the interview, he noted that this could quite possibly be the final fight of his career (quotes via The Score):

"There's a possibility this might be my last fight. I don't know if I'll ever fight again after this," Bisping said. "What a way to go out if it is. I don't know. We'll see. We'll see what the future holds. There's a possibility, yeah. This may be my last fight, so if anyone wants to see Michael Bisping get knocked out, this is your last chance to do it, guys."

"I've done it for so long. I've done it for so long now, and there's other things to do in life," Bisping said. "I mean, I still love this, don't get me wrong, but you can't do it forever. You can't do it forever, and Georges should've stayed retired. He should've retired as a champion. I'm going to beat Georges and I'll retire as a champion - maybe - I haven't made my mind up on that yet. It depends, if there's enough money involved, maybe I'll stick around, but as of right now, I don't know."

UFC 217 is set to take place on Saturday, November 4th in New York at Madison Square Garden. Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw for the UFC bantamweight title is expected to serve as the co-main event. The UFC will be adding more bouts to this card, and it will likely be stacked. The main card will air on pay-per-view while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

