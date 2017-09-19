Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain hasn’t exactly made the most inspiring start to his Liverpool career.

His Arsenal exit coincided with a nosedive in Liverpool’s form, triggered by their 5-0 thumping at the Etihad Stadium.

Furthermore, there was no place in the starting XI for the Englishman in the frustrating draws with both Sevilla and Burnley.

Cue the Carabao Cup and Oxlade-Chamberlain’s first real chance to justify his £40 million price tag and decision to transcend top-end Premier League sides.

So far, Liverpool fans have been left somewhat underwhelmed. The Reds have whimpered their way to half-time at 0-0 despite dominating Leicester.

Oxlade-Chamberlain hasn’t exactly helped the situation, either. The 24-year-old missed a brilliant opportunity to open his Liverpool account from close range only to see his hesitant effort deflected over the bar.

And he certainly didn’t do himself any favours with his corner taking ability as the interval loomed.

Standing over the set-piece from the right flank, the Ox completed scuffed his effort with the delivery not even beating the first man. Check out the embarrassing moment below:

He’s not the first Liverpool play to do it at least and Iago Aspas’ award for the worst ever corner remains safe.

Nevertheless, it provided the perfect opportunity for Arsenal fans to express their amusement and skeptical Kopites to air their frustrations on Twitter.

Oxlade-Chamberlain will need to do much better than that to justify Jurgen Klopp’s decision to sign him this summer.

When you consider his questionable goal scoring record going into the move, you’d hope that at least his providing would carry him through. From corners, it looks doubtful.

