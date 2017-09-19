Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho was in the starting XI once again as Jurgen Klopp's side hosted Leicester City in the EFL Cup.

The 25-year-old Brazilian missed the start of the season due to speculation surrounding a big-money move to Barcelona.

He handed in a transfer request by e-mail but Coutinho's dream move failed to materialise - now he must do his best to win over the Liverpool fans.

Having drawn against Sevilla and Burnley in their two previous outings, Liverpool went in at half-time at 0-0 on Tuesday night despite dominating.

Coutinho, who was criticised for his performance against Burnley, was one of the stand-out performers in the first half.

He was surprisingly substituted during the half-time break, just minutes after producing one of the passes of the season.

After dribbling past a Leicester player, Coutinho, on his way down, somehow executed a gorgeous outside-of-the-boot through ball for Dominic Solanke.

Liverpool fans on Twitter loved it

Reds supporters on social media were raving about their midfield genius, following his outrageous pass.

Coutinho's first interview since the summer

The Brazilian stayed remarkably quiet throughout the saga but spoke to ESPN Brasil following the 1-1 draw with Burnley.

"I received a job offer, like in life whatever work you do," Coutinho said after making his first start of the season. "Sometimes you're interested and sometimes you're not. In this case, like you all know, I was interested. My family too."

"It's like I always said... it's a great honour to receive an offer for a great club like that.

"But it's also a great honour to be here. Liverpool is a great club. I'm here and I'm going to give it my best as always. It was a complicated month for me, but like I said I'm here now. It's an honour to receive an offer like that, but it's also an honour to be here.

"I've never had any problems with anyone here. I've always respected the support very much of the groups. The players, the directors, the technical staff. And that hasn't changed at all. Like I said, whatever job offers you get, some interest you and others don't.

"It's all done now. I have to work. I'm focused on working hard and to have a good year if possible. In the end, I have to help my team."

