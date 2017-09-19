Major League Baseball history is about to be broken.

A major record will be shattered within an amount of hours. The 30 major-league teams have a chance to collectively make home run history on Tuesday night. It’s expected that The single-season home run record is likely to be broken. It will no doubt be shattered before the end of the regular season. As of this writing, there are Sixteen homers that will take to tie the previous record. That should happen before the West Coast games begin Tuesday, which is going to be a sight to see.

For people who love stats, you are in luck as we have a list of the five highest single-season home run totals in baseball history. In 2000, there was 5,693, in 1999 there was 5,528, and in 2001, there was 5,458. Last year came really close to breaking the record with 5,610. Right now, the homers stand at 5,677. It’s always nice to see history be made as people who lived during that time can reflect on it down the road.

Currently, there have been 1.26 home runs per team per game this season. To break it down, that means that there were 2.52 homers per game between the two teams. This is clearly far and away the highest rate in history. The current record is 1.17 homers per team per game in 2000.

By breaking down the numbers, there are 108 players with 20-plus home runs this season, which is three short of tying the record set last year. Add in the fact that another 15 players have at least 18 home runs this season, so we will eventually see a record for a number of 20-homer hitters this season as well.

This is great news for the sport of baseball. In recent years, there has been a concern within those in the industry that the sport was generating interest with the older audience rather than younger. Sports like football, soccer, and basketball has stolen the younger audience away from the MLB.

Make no mistake about it, people have seen that runs are up around baseball. In fact, they have been up since the 2015 All-Star break. Of course, this has led to widespread speculation the ball is juiced, and changes to the baseball have allowed it to travel farther. To their credit, which you can’t really blame them, MLB has denied that the ball is juiced.

It should be mentioned that possible changes have been made to the ball in order to have them flying out of the park even while conforming to MLB standards. However, as of right now, the league denies it.

