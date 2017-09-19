Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Twitter laughing at Barcelona for Ousmane Dembele gesture before Eibar game

You’ve got to feel sorry for Barcelona this season.

Having lost Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain completely out of the blue, they embarked on a last minute scramble to find a replacement in the transfer window.

It sparked bizarre and frankly desperate attempts to capture the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Angel di Maria.

Nevertheless, they eventually got their man in Ousmane Dembele as the young pretender to Neymar’s now vacant throne at the Nou Camp. He was captured from Borussia Dortmund for the hearty fee of £134 million.

Barcelona weren’t out of the woods there, though.

Just as the Frenchman was settling in at the club, injury struck against Getafe and in serious fashion. Dembele could be out for as long as four months with a hamstring knock.

So just as Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi began forming the newly dubbed ‘MSB’, they were deprived of the opportunity.

And while Blaugrana fans can complain about footage of Dembele feeling his hamstring in the warm-up and Getafe’s questionable pitch, the news isn’t favourable for the youngster himself either way.

Consequently, the Barcelona players have shown their support for the 20-year-old ahead of their next La Liga match with Eibar. They may have taken things slightly too far, however.

Check out the club’s tweet below:

That’s right, the squad lined up for the game in t-shirts brandishing the message: ‘Courage Ousmane.’ Considering it’s a hamstring injury we’re talking about here, it seems somewhat over the top.

Twitter seems to think so anyway and Barcelona have been bombarded with tweets of sheer bewilderment. Check out the pick of the bunch below:

It’s certainly right that people should wish Dembele a swift recovery, just maybe stay away from churning out merchandise.

Imagine how many injury-related t-shirts Real Madrid would be wearing right now…

Do you think Ousmane Dembele is a future Ballon d'Or winner? Have your say in the comments section below.

Topics:
Football
La Liga

