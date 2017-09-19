Last summer, Kevin Durant was highly criticised for his publicly announced move from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Golden State Warriors, as many believed he was chasing championships rather than helping the team progress.

Ultimately, Durant would go on and sign for the Warriors, and he would help the team win its second NBA Championship in the space of three years in his first season with a Finals MVP performance.

Yet, still today, he has to defend his move to greater pastures to those that challenge him on Twitter, but recently, he has been caught out doing something quite embarrassing in relation to this situation.

Earlier this week, the Warriors star was caught using multiple accounts on social media to try and defend his move from Oklahoma to Golden State, as he accidentally sent out a tweet in the third person on his own Twitter account.

The tweets were deleted quickly, but it was already too late, as the internet picked them up and it spread like wildfire. A major blunder by Durant that isn't going to be going away anytime soon. It was also revealed that he has multiple Instagram accounts as well.

Durant commented on the Twitter incident and said according to Mark Medina of The Mercury News: "I happened to take it a little too far," claiming it was "childish" and "idiotic." He apologized for his actions.

As for the other Instagram account, Durant said to TechCrunch Disrupt SF: "I have another Instagram account, but that's just for my friends and family. So I wouldn't say I was using it to clap back at anyone.

"I use Twitter to engage with fans. I think it's a great way to engage with basketball fans. I happened to take it a little too far. That's what happens sometimes when I get into these basketball debates about what I really love, to play basketball.

"I don't regret clapping back at anybody or talking to my fans on Twitter. I do regret using my former coach's name and the former organization I played for. That was childish. That was idiotic, all those type of words. I apologize for that.

"I don't think I'll stop engaging with fans. I really enjoy it and it's a good way to connect us all, but I'll scale back a little bit right now and just focus on playing basketball. I'll move on from that, it was tough to deal with yesterday. I was pretty mad at myself. Definitely want to move on and keep playing basketball."

He certainly won't be making this mistake again anytime soon, but nobody is going to be letting this go anytime soon either.