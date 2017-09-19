Kevin Durant has had the biggest fail of the NBA offseason, as he has been caught defending his move from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Golden State Warriors last summer using multiple social media accounts.

Durant was highly criticised for his publicly announced move from the Thunder to the Warriors, as many believed he was chasing titles rather than helping his current team move forward for their own championship.

However, the Warriors star has so far had the last laugh, as in one season at Golden State, he has helped them win their second NBA Championship in the space of three years, as well as winning the NBA Finals MVP award.

Durant was caught using multiple accounts on social media to try and defend his move from Oklahoma to Golden State, as he accidentally sent out a tweet in the third person on his own Twitter account. The tweets were deleted quickly, but it was already too late.

The man himself has already reacted to the mishap, brandishing it as 'childish' and 'idiotic', but that isn't going to stop other players from poking fun at the Finals MVP fail on social media.

Two NBA players that have reacted to the situation are Los Angeles Clippers DeAndre Jordan and Warriors star and Durant's own teammate Draymond Green. Their reaction was caught by TMZ Sports on Monday as you can see in the video below.

TMZ Sports caught up with them outside of the L.A. nightclub scene and asked them about it, with Jordan quickly pointing to Green. The Warriors star was in hysterics and couldn't stop laughing as he made his way to the car.

Durant will certainly regret ever making multiple accounts to defend his move from Oklahoma City to Golden State. He certainly won't be making this mistake again anytime soon, but nobody is going to be let him forget about it either.