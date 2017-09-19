Official online NBA destination in the UK

Golden State Warriors.

Kevin Durant initially regretted his decision to join the Warriors

Earlier this week, news broke that Kevin Durant had been caught bashing his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, on social media using multiple accounts after he posted a tweet in the third person on his own account.

Last summer when the Warriors star publicly announced his move from Oklahoma City to Golden State, he was highly criticised for this, as many believed he was chasing title rather than helping the team progress in the league.

For now, Durant is on top against the haters, as he has a championship and a Finals MVP award to his name after just one season with the team. However, it has been revealed that at one point, he initially regretted his move to the franchise.

During an interview with San Francisco Magazine, Durant revealed that in the initial aftermath he regretted signing with the Warriors, as the constant criticism of leaving the Thunder to chase a championship was tough to deal with.

The interview revealed that during the days after Durant decided to sign with the Warriors, a time when he was feeling the full brunt of the Internet's rage about his perceived betrayal of the Thunder, he and his business partner, Rich Kleiman, were in China for a weeklong tour of the country sponsored by Nike Basketball.

The anger he was taking from people in Oklahoma City who had once declared a deep love for him was overwhelming, as Durant said to the interviewer: "To have so many people just say, 'F--- you,' that really does it to you. Because I truly had invested everything I had into the people I played for.... And for those people that I know and love and trust to turn their back on me after I was fully invested in them, it was just...more than I could take. I was upset.

"That was before I met anybody from the Warriors and dove into the culture. I was basically on my own. It was like you were in between two teams. I'm telling you, I was f----- up for a while!"

Kleiman said: "We were all messed up on jet lag and I was up at 6 a.m. and he calls me and says, 'Yo, are you up?' And I'm like, 'Yeah, what's up?' And he's like [yelling], 'Why the f--- did you let me do this to my life?' And I'm like, 'Ohh shit, I'm coming over to your room.'"

"That hotel was rock bottom," says Durant.

Much has certainly changed for Durant since these days, as he now has a championship and Finals MVP to his name, but after the events of earlier this week, these feelings may have been brought up again, whether he admits it or not.

