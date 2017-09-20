Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

WWE

Cena is set to take time off after No Mercy.

Backstage news on John Cena's future plans

No Mercy is just days away and the WWE Universe is excited to see the never before seen clash between John Cena and Roman Reigns.

The match which was originally speculated to be taking place at WrestleMania next year will be the headline match at no Mercy on Sunday instead.

An interesting end of the year.

It is expected that Cena will once again be leaving WWE following No mercy in order to work on some non- WWE projects.

No appearing on the RAW brand, Cena is not being advertised for the TLC event in October - the next RAW exclusive show following Sunday's No Mercy event.

Cena is being advertised for November's Survivor Series event and with it being the final event of the so called big four of the year, he is surely set for a big match.

A report published on Tuesday has claimed that Cena - who is a free agent may be set to make the move back to Smackdown Live once he returns.

The report claimed that if Cena does return to Smackdown, he will enter a program with the current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

Mahal and Cena have crossed paths recently but it was very short lived and a future feud could even see Cena capture the title for a record breaking 17th time.

There is currently no word on if Cena could be challenging for the title at Survivor Series or if he could have other plans for the event in November.

Cena's return to Smackdown Live would certainly be a big gain for Tuesday night's as he would add a main event name to their roster.

The show has benefited from an influx of new talent in recent weeks but neither Bobby Roode nor Shelton Benjamin have found immediate main event status.

New faces, same places

Roode came from NXT following Takeover Brooklyn III and since arriving on the main roster has managed to put together a string of victories.

Roode has impressed but he still hasn't quite elevated himself into the main event picture like many fans had hoped to see him do.

Benjamin however has entered the tag team division and while he and his partner Chad Gable have done well, they remain away from the title picture.

The return of Cena would bring in a main event ready name to fill the void while stars like Roode and AJ Styles continue their current paths.

