Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

WWE

Jinder Mahal is set for a big match at Hell in a Cell (©Twitter @WWE).

Fan pictures suggest that Jinder Mahal may have suffered an injury

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The title reign of Jinder Mahal continues and against all of the odds, he has emerged as a capable champion on Smackdown Live.

Mahal won the title from Randy Orton and since then has defended the title in several high profile matches against a variety of opponents.

Paying the price of a champion?

Despite having faced stars like John Cena, Shinsuke Nakamura and baron Corbin with the title on the line, Mahal remains as WWE Champion.

SUBMIT AN ARTICLE

Got an opinion on Jinder Mahal possibly working hurt? Share it by submitting an article to GMS here: http://gms.to/haveyoursay5

Article continues below

He has been on the top of the Smackdown Live roster since becoming the #1 contender for the WWE Championship in April.

However he may be paying the price for holding the belt as rumours have emerged that Mahal could be working with an injury.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Chiefs cheerleader gets trucked by idiot cameraman

WATCH: Chiefs cheerleader gets trucked by idiot cameraman

WATCH: A WWE superstar was accidentally unmasked on RAW last night

WATCH: A WWE superstar was accidentally unmasked on RAW last night

Two wrestling superstars could make a shock WWE appearance at Starrcade

Two wrestling superstars could make a shock WWE appearance at Starrcade

Arsenal fans are roasting Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for this terrible moment v Leicester

Arsenal fans are roasting Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for this terrible moment v Leicester

Twitter can’t believe what the Barca players did for Ousmane Dembele before Eibar game

Twitter can’t believe what the Barca players did for Ousmane Dembele before Eibar game

Pictures have emerged of Mahal while on a recent tour to Japan whcih has seen him in action with his shoulder taped up.

Mahal had his shoulder taped in a manner similar to other superstars who have suffered with shoulder injuries.

The most notable name who wears a similar tape on his shoulder is RAW's Cesaro who suffered with his shoulder some time ago.

Mahal was still in action during the tour of Japan and the above pictures were taken from the show in Osaka.

There has been no confirmation of an injury to Mahal however it is worth noting that the Modern Day Maharaja didn't compete on Tuesday's episode of Smackdown.

Mahal is st to once again defend his title against Nakamura at Hell in a Cell and if he is carrying an injury, he may be expected to remain out of action on Smackdown Live until then.

A new challenger emerging?

While Mahal will be taking on Nakamura for the second time at Hell in a Cell, he may have another big name challenger  in the after match of the event.

Currently on RAW, John Cena is set to battle Roman Reigns at No Mercy on Sunday.

However Cena will be taking time away from WWE following No Mercy and he is rumoured to be returning to the Smackdown Live brand when he comes back.

Mahal is rumoured to be taking on Cena when he does arrive and could have his title match with the 16 time champion as early as Survivor Series.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: A WWE superstar was accidentally unmasked on RAW last night

WATCH: A WWE superstar was accidentally unmasked on RAW last night

Arsenal fans are roasting Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for this terrible moment v Leicester

Arsenal fans are roasting Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for this terrible moment v Leicester

Twitter can’t believe what the Barca players did for Ousmane Dembele before Eibar game

Twitter can’t believe what the Barca players did for Ousmane Dembele before Eibar game

The 5 Neymar feuds that show we shouldn't be surprised by the Cavani drama

The 5 Neymar feuds that show we shouldn't be surprised by the Cavani drama

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again