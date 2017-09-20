The title reign of Jinder Mahal continues and against all of the odds, he has emerged as a capable champion on Smackdown Live.

Mahal won the title from Randy Orton and since then has defended the title in several high profile matches against a variety of opponents.

Paying the price of a champion?

Despite having faced stars like John Cena, Shinsuke Nakamura and baron Corbin with the title on the line, Mahal remains as WWE Champion.

He has been on the top of the Smackdown Live roster since becoming the #1 contender for the WWE Championship in April.

However he may be paying the price for holding the belt as rumours have emerged that Mahal could be working with an injury.

Pictures have emerged of Mahal while on a recent tour to Japan whcih has seen him in action with his shoulder taped up.

Mahal had his shoulder taped in a manner similar to other superstars who have suffered with shoulder injuries.

The most notable name who wears a similar tape on his shoulder is RAW's Cesaro who suffered with his shoulder some time ago.

Mahal was still in action during the tour of Japan and the above pictures were taken from the show in Osaka.

There has been no confirmation of an injury to Mahal however it is worth noting that the Modern Day Maharaja didn't compete on Tuesday's episode of Smackdown.

Mahal is st to once again defend his title against Nakamura at Hell in a Cell and if he is carrying an injury, he may be expected to remain out of action on Smackdown Live until then.

A new challenger emerging?

While Mahal will be taking on Nakamura for the second time at Hell in a Cell, he may have another big name challenger in the after match of the event.

Currently on RAW, John Cena is set to battle Roman Reigns at No Mercy on Sunday.

However Cena will be taking time away from WWE following No Mercy and he is rumoured to be returning to the Smackdown Live brand when he comes back.

Mahal is rumoured to be taking on Cena when he does arrive and could have his title match with the 16 time champion as early as Survivor Series.

