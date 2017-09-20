Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

WWE

Owens left fans speechless last week.

Watch: Kevin Owens discusses his controversial attack on Mr McMahon

Last week's episode of Smackdown Live left fans with mouths open and no words to say.

Many watched in horror as they saw Kevin Owens savagely attack the chairman of WWE Mr McMahon live at the end of the show.

Repercussions for KO

Following the attack, even KO himself looked shocked at the carnage that he had left laying in the ring.

He was ordered to leave the arena by Stephanie McMahon who hadn't been seen since WrestleMania and is still the absentee Commissioner of RAW.

The scene kept fans guessing about the actual health of Mr McMahon, but more importantly, questions were asked about the immediate future of both Owens and his Hell in a Cell opponent, Shane McMahon.

Some of those questions were answered on Tuesday's episode of the show in which both Shane and Owens got the chance to say their piece.

Owens showed a true change in character as he was incredibly apologetic during an interview via satellite.

Owens not actually appearing on the show was highlighted by Shane earlier on in the episode when the Smackdown Live Commissioner came to thew ring discuss the events of a week prior.

Shane would make Owens the promise that he will be sent to hell when he two collide in three weeks and while Owens was apologetic for his attack on Vince McMahon, he had a lot less sympathy for his son.

Claiming that Shane was the reason why he did what he did, Owens would even offer an apology to anyone who will match their match at Hell in a Cell.

The feud between the two has gotten incredibly personal and with three weeks until the two enter the demonic Hell in a Cell structure, fans are wondering what will happen between these two combustible elements before then.

Three big matches

While there is still three weeks until the Hell in a Cell PPV, there have already been three big matches confirmed for the event.

The Hell in a Cell match between Owens and McMahon is without doubt the most anticipated, but the WWE Championship match between Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura will also please fans.

Watching the fan favourite Nakamura get another chance at the title will be a welcome sight for many fans.

The final confirmed match for hell in a Cell will see the new Day defend their titles against the Usos as their personal issues continue.

WWE

