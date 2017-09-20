Despite her issues outside the ring, Paige remains one of the most promising female professional wrestlers on the WWE roster today.

Paige has been competing in professional wrestling since 2005 before being discovered and signed by WWE in 2011. She was sent to WWE's then-developmental program of Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW), before it was later rebranded to NXT. Paige would go on to win a tournament in which she was crowned the inaugural NXT Women's Champion, defeating the likes of Tamina Snuka, Alicia Fox, and Emma.

In 2014 she made her main roster debut on the episode of RAW after WrestleMania 30 to challenge then-Divas Champion AJ Lee for the title.

Article continues below

She would go on to win the Divas Championship twice before suffering a neck injury that would sideline her for a while. Paige underwent surgery to repair the injury and has been rehabilitating for months.

The inaugural NXT Women's Champ has been training at the WWE Performance Center in Florida to prepare for her in-ring return, and posted the following on Instagram to tease her return:

Article continues below

WWE soon issued a press release in response to Paige's photo, calling her return 'imminent' and hyping up her return to action, as she hasn't been seen in-ring for over a year:

"Paige returns to the WWE Performance Center

"Paige is on a journey to reclaim her "house."

"The former Divas Champion — unseen in a WWE ring for more than a year — revealed she has returned to the WWE Performance Center, presumably beginning her return to active competition in WWE.

""Went to see an old friend today," she wrote. "Good to be back there! @wwe #RoadBackToMyHouse"

"Paige is a two-time Divas Champion and became the youngest Superstar to hold the title when she captured it during her Raw debut at the age of 21.

"If her return his imminent, as this post is leading many in the WWE Universe to believe, consider the women of Raw and SmackDown LIVE officially put on notice."

What are your thoughts on WWE's statement regarding Paige's in-ring return, which could be coming sooner than we all think? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms