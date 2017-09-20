Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

WWE

Vince McMahon.

Former WWE writer reveals Vince McMahon storyline that never happened

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Vince McMahon is single handedly responsible for creating the biggest professional wrestling empire in the history of sports entertainment.

McMahon essentially eliminated the old territory system that ran through the 70s and 80s by swooping up the biggest stars in the world and putting them on a primetime platform on his premier show of Monday Night RAW. McMahon helped create mega-stars such as The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, and so many more, but he also made quite a name for himself as his "Mr. McMahon" character. "The Chairman Of The Board" put on one of the greatest on-screen feuds with Austin, arguably the greatest feud in WWE history.

While McMahon's crowning achievement as far as his involvement in storylines goes, he was once on the verge of creating his second-biggest one ever when the storyline surrounding his death was going on. McMahon's limousine was showed to have exploded, with him believing to have been inside.

Article continues below

According to a statement from former WWE writer Court Bauer who recently appeared on the World According To Wrestling podcast. Bauer revealed that Vince McMahon's real-life brother, Roderick, and his children were actually at one point supposed to get in on the action (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"I always think what could've been because we were gearing up to do something with Vince's little known brother Roderick," Bauer said.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Chiefs cheerleader gets trucked by idiot cameraman

WATCH: Chiefs cheerleader gets trucked by idiot cameraman

Two wrestling superstars could make a shock WWE appearance at Starrcade

Two wrestling superstars could make a shock WWE appearance at Starrcade

John Cena not being advertised for upcoming PPV

John Cena not being advertised for upcoming PPV

Arsenal fans are roasting Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for this terrible moment v Leicester

Arsenal fans are roasting Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for this terrible moment v Leicester

Twitter can’t believe what the Barca players did for Ousmane Dembele before Eibar game

Twitter can’t believe what the Barca players did for Ousmane Dembele before Eibar game

"His family was going to come in the following week and be part of the funeral for Vince McMahon and I was always pushing that I would love to get another side of the McMahon family involved with WWE.

"I think it would've been fascinating because people forget that Vince has a brother and I think that that story would've been amazing.

"How Vince the tycoon he is, the ruthlessly aggressive guy, you know, took over the family business," Bauer said. "His poor brother, what happened to him?

"And now there's a refresh on the McMahon dynasty and all of the rivalries and stuff you could tell now, all of these new stories that are there because Roderick has children that you could play with in this setting.

"But that was all scrapped when the Benoit family tragedy happened so... it's one of those stories like a lot of wrestling," Bauer said. "What could've happened."

What are your thoughts on the scrapped Vince McMahon storyline that involved his real-life brother? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

Two wrestling superstars could make a shock WWE appearance at Starrcade

Two wrestling superstars could make a shock WWE appearance at Starrcade

Arsenal fans are roasting Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for this terrible moment v Leicester

Arsenal fans are roasting Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for this terrible moment v Leicester

Twitter can’t believe what the Barca players did for Ousmane Dembele before Eibar game

Twitter can’t believe what the Barca players did for Ousmane Dembele before Eibar game

The 5 Neymar feuds that show we shouldn't be surprised by the Cavani drama

The 5 Neymar feuds that show we shouldn't be surprised by the Cavani drama

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again