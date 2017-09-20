Vince McMahon is single handedly responsible for creating the biggest professional wrestling empire in the history of sports entertainment.

McMahon essentially eliminated the old territory system that ran through the 70s and 80s by swooping up the biggest stars in the world and putting them on a primetime platform on his premier show of Monday Night RAW. McMahon helped create mega-stars such as The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, and so many more, but he also made quite a name for himself as his "Mr. McMahon" character. "The Chairman Of The Board" put on one of the greatest on-screen feuds with Austin, arguably the greatest feud in WWE history.

While McMahon's crowning achievement as far as his involvement in storylines goes, he was once on the verge of creating his second-biggest one ever when the storyline surrounding his death was going on. McMahon's limousine was showed to have exploded, with him believing to have been inside.

According to a statement from former WWE writer Court Bauer who recently appeared on the World According To Wrestling podcast. Bauer revealed that Vince McMahon's real-life brother, Roderick, and his children were actually at one point supposed to get in on the action (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"I always think what could've been because we were gearing up to do something with Vince's little known brother Roderick," Bauer said.

"His family was going to come in the following week and be part of the funeral for Vince McMahon and I was always pushing that I would love to get another side of the McMahon family involved with WWE.

"I think it would've been fascinating because people forget that Vince has a brother and I think that that story would've been amazing.

"How Vince the tycoon he is, the ruthlessly aggressive guy, you know, took over the family business," Bauer said. "His poor brother, what happened to him?

"And now there's a refresh on the McMahon dynasty and all of the rivalries and stuff you could tell now, all of these new stories that are there because Roderick has children that you could play with in this setting.

"But that was all scrapped when the Benoit family tragedy happened so... it's one of those stories like a lot of wrestling," Bauer said. "What could've happened."

