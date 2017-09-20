Jinder Mahal's rise to the top of the WWE has been quite the interesting story.

"The Modern Day Maharaja" started off in the WWE with a comedic gimmick as part of Three Man Band (3MB) before being handed his walking papers from the company. After a year of working on the independent scene, Mahal was brought back by the company ahead of the WWE Superstar Shake-Up, where he was sent to SmackDown Live and pushed into the main event scene after completely reinventing himself physically.

Mahal would win a Six-Pack Challenge to earn himself the No. 1-contender's spot for the WWE Championship, then-held by Randy Orton. Mahal, thanks to some help from The Singh Brothers, would go on to defeat Orton to win the title, and defend it against "The Viper" two more consecutive times.

He then defended his title against Shinsuke Nakamura at SummerSlam, and is set to rematch the Japanese star at Hell In A Cell on pay-per-view (PPV). While most seem to be pleased with what Mahal has been able to do as champion thus far, one man is not on that hype train - and that man is none other than the father of 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena, John Cena Sr.

Cena Sr. recently did an interview with Boston Wrestling Sports to talk about Mahal's title reign, and completely ripped into his accomplishments (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"I don't think he's a good champion, I don't think he's a worthy champion," Cena Sr. said. "I think they need to get somebody in there that can get people involved in the championship matches... I don't think he's the man for the job."

"I'm not impressed," Cena Sr. continued. "There are other people I can see holding that belt."

"The fans are gonna get pretty tired, pretty fast," he said. "They don't like Mahal to start with, and not because he's a good heel, it's because he can't wrestle."

"He's not even close to being a JBL. Mahal is in there for one reason: they want the Indian market," Cena Sr. said.

"What better way to get it than to have the champion into the country you're going? And he's gonna hold that when he comes out of India, he's gonna hold that for a while for whatever reason. To upset the fans, maybe? Perhaps.

"But he certainly is not the same caliber of JBL. He doesn't have the arrogance, the ability, nor the characterization, nor the wrestling ability!"

