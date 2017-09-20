Saints dump ex-first round NFL Draft pick to Miami via trade

Former first round Saints' NFL Draft Pick Stephone Anthony is out of New Orleans after he was dealt to the Miami Dolphins via trade earlier today.

Anthony is a product of the rapidly growing Clemson Tigers College program, which has produced a plethora of NFL stars on both the defensive and offensive sides of the ball; such as DeAndre Hopkins, Deshaun Watson, Sammy Watkins, and so many more. Anthony was a standout defensive player during his collegiate years, racking up an amazing 131 tackles, four sacks, and an interception in his senior year of play. After declaring for the NFL Draft in 2015, he was picked up in the first round by the New Orleans Saints.

His success in college was mimicked during his rookie season, as he was able to earn 112 tackles, a sack, and an interception in his rookie year. He also scooped up two fumbles that season in addition to a pair of touchdown scores. For his successes that year, Anthony was named to the Pro Football Writers Association all-rookie team.

Article continues below

In 2016 he was moved to strongside linebacker but suffered a season-ending injury in December that forced him to be put on injured reserve. This season, the Saints completely overhauled their linebacking core, thus no longer making Anthony fit their scheme. Due to this, the Saints dealt Anthony to the Dolphins for an undisclosed draft pick.

Anthony is expected to get a ton of playing time in Miami, as star linebacker Lawrance Timmons is currently serving a suspension. He's an extremely versatile player who brings a mixture of speed and physicality that not only allows him to be a force when rushing the passer, but an effective pass defender as well.

Article continues below

Interestingly enough, Anthony and the Dolphins will face off against the Saints in Week Four of the NFL season, giving Anthony a shot to prove to the New Orleans organization that they made a big mistake in letting him go. He is unquestionably one of the most promising young linebackers in the league when healthy, and could certainly thrive in his new environment in Miami, fronted by newly acquired quarterback Jay Cutler.

What are your thoughts on the Saints dealing Anthony away to the Dolphins? Was this a smart move on their part? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms