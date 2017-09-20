Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

WWE

Hell In A Cell.

Another title match added to Hell In A Cell PPV

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The WWE SmackDown Live Women's Championship will now officially be up for grabs at WWE's Hell In A Cell (HIAC) pay-per-view (PPV) next month (Sun. October 8, 2017).

Current title holder Natalya defeated Naomi back at SummerSlam to capture the title for the first time in her career, but will need to make her first major title defense next month against none other than "The Queen" Charlotte Flair.

Flair won a Fatal Four-Way match on SmackDown Live earlier today (Tues. September 19, 2017) to earn the opportunity to challenge "The Queen Of Harts" for the SmackDown Live Title, and if she is successful in her title bid, she will become only the second-ever woman to have held both the SmackDown and RAW Women's Championships, the first being Alexa Bliss.

Article continues below

The action will all go down live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan and now features three title matches thus far, in addition to a HIAC match between SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon and former WWE United States and Universal Champion Kevin Owens, who will squash their beef inside the WWE's most devastating structure.

Over the years Natalya has proven herself as, arguably, the most gifted in-ring performer the WWE's women's division has ever seen, putting on a number of great matches throughout her career. Flair has fallen in her footsteps as well, evolving into quite the performer herself en-route to having captured the RAW Women's Championship four times in addition to having won the Divas Championship once as well.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Saints dump ex-first round NFL Draft pick to Miami via trade

Saints dump ex-first round NFL Draft pick to Miami via trade

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

Two wrestling superstars could make a shock WWE appearance at Starrcade

Two wrestling superstars could make a shock WWE appearance at Starrcade

John Cena not being advertised for upcoming PPV

John Cena not being advertised for upcoming PPV

Arsenal fans are roasting Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for this terrible moment v Leicester

Arsenal fans are roasting Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for this terrible moment v Leicester

Twitter can’t believe what the Barca players did for Ousmane Dembele before Eibar game

Twitter can’t believe what the Barca players did for Ousmane Dembele before Eibar game

If Flair is able to get past Natalya and win the SmackDown Live Women's Championship, it will be yet another incredible achievement under her belt in such a short professional wrestling career. A win for Natalya, however, will have legitimized herself as a dominant champion, having downed one of the most impressive threats in the division to date.

You can check out the full HIAC match-card thus far here below:

Hell In a Cell Match

Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The Usos vs. The New Day

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya

What are your thoughts on Charlotte earning a shot at the SmackDown Live Women's Title against Natalya at HIAC? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

Saints dump ex-first round NFL Draft pick to Miami via trade

Saints dump ex-first round NFL Draft pick to Miami via trade

Two wrestling superstars could make a shock WWE appearance at Starrcade

Two wrestling superstars could make a shock WWE appearance at Starrcade

Arsenal fans are roasting Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for this terrible moment v Leicester

Arsenal fans are roasting Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for this terrible moment v Leicester

Twitter can’t believe what the Barca players did for Ousmane Dembele before Eibar game

Twitter can’t believe what the Barca players did for Ousmane Dembele before Eibar game

Watch: What Philippe Coutinho did to remind Liverpool fans why they love him

Watch: What Philippe Coutinho did to remind Liverpool fans why they love him

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again