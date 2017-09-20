Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Liverpool fans on Twitter destroy £40m Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after 2-0 loss

Things have not gone to plan for Alex Oxalde-Chamberlain since his £40m move from Arsenal on Transfer Deadline Day.

The former Arsenal midfielder was handed his first start in Tuesday night's disappointing 2-0 EFL Cup defeat to Leicester.

Second half goals from Shinji Okazaki and Islam Slimani punished Liverpool's inability to make the pressure pay in the first 45 minutes.

Liverpool's new club record signing refused to sign a bumper new contract at the Emirates in August and rejected a move to Chelsea in order to link up with Jurgen Klopp.

Making his full debut, Oxlade-Chamberlain produced a pretty abysmal performance as Liverpool were dumped out the EFL cup.

Arsenal fans certainly enjoyed the moment when the 24-year-old delivered one of the worst corners of the season.

Since joining three weeks ago, Liverpool have failed to win any of their four fixtures despite making an impressive start to the season.

Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League

Meanwhile, Arsenal have enjoyed a remarkable upturn in fortunes since selling the English international.

He completed 90 minutes for the first time in a Liverpool shirt on Tuesday night but fans of the historic club were all slating him on social media.

They could barely fathom that their club decided to splash out a club record £40m fee on a fringe player who had less than a year to run on his contract.

You would assume Oxlade-Chamberlain will be relegated back to the bench for Saturday's Premier League trip to Leicester.

“I don’t care about his [Oxlade-Chamberlain’s] best position,” Klopp said before kick-off at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Liverpool v Burnley - Premier League

“I don’t want to see him always in a front three or always on one wing.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain failed to become a first team regular during his six-year stay at Arsenal and the early signs at Liverpool are not looking particularly positive either.

