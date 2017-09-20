Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has endured an almost comical start to his Liverpool career following his £40 million move from Arsenal in the summer.

The 24-year-old left the Emirates Stadium after becoming fed-up with playing a bit-part role under Arsene Wenger. He also moved to Anfield because he felt it would enhance his chances of winning trophies.

Furthermore, Oxlade-Chamberlain was convinced that Jurgen Klopp would bring the best out of him after clearly losing faith in Wenger’s man-management skills.

The England international told reporters earlier this month: “One of the reasons why I felt like he was the man I’d want to come and play for (was) because I feel like he could really push me and hopefully get the best out of me and take me to the next level, for sure.”

However, it’s fair to say we haven’t seen any evidence so far of that potentially being the case.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is still seeking his first win

‘The Ox’ lost his first match with Liverpool 5-0 away at Manchester City and is still looking for his first victory with his new employers following draws against Sevilla and Burnley, plus Tuesday night’s 2-0 defeat to Leicester City in the EFL Cup.

He was terrible against Leicester - as this video shows

Oxlade-Chamberlain made his first start for the Reds at the King Power Stadium but flattered to deceive.

In fact, it was a downright dismal performance as you’ll see from this next video.

A video titled ‘#OxCam …’ shows the winger’s individual ‘highlights’ - if we can call them that - and absolutely nothing went right for him on the night.

Watch it here…

Disastrous.

You can also watch this video here...

'The Ox' will be desperate to make amends on Saturday

Clearly, Oxlade-Chamberlain is a much better player than this video shows, but he hasn’t exactly hit the ground running at Anfield, has he?

He’ll be hoping to make amends for his performance when Liverpool go head-to-head against Leicester once again, this time in the Premier League, on Saturday evening.

Will Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain prove to be a good buy or a complete waste of money? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

