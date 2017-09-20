Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Paulinho..

Paulinho produced a brilliant moment for Barcelona that Spurs fans will hate

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Paulinho is a Barcelona player – what has the world come to?

As recently as March, the Brazilian was voted as Tottenham’s worst ever signing in a poll with FourFourTwo. An incredible resurgence in Chinese football has dispelled his torrid Premier League spell to history, though.

And although his remarkable renaissance took place in the Far East, his performances so far for Barcelona have justified the move.

Article continues below

He was the first purchase of the £198 million war chest after Neymar’s departure to Paris Saint-Germain, arriving for €40 million from Guangzhou Evergrande.

The move certainly raised a few eyebrows and, as per Goal.com, the club shop sold just one Paulinho jersey on the day of his unveiling. He might procure a few more sales now, mind.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Saints dump ex-first round NFL Draft pick to Miami via trade

Saints dump ex-first round NFL Draft pick to Miami via trade

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

Two wrestling superstars could make a shock WWE appearance at Starrcade

Two wrestling superstars could make a shock WWE appearance at Starrcade

WWE issues update on Paige's wrestling return

WWE issues update on Paige's wrestling return

Video of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s individual ’highlights’ v Leicester is incredible

Video of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s individual ’highlights’ v Leicester is incredible

Twitter can’t believe what the Barca players did for Ousmane Dembele before Eibar game

Twitter can’t believe what the Barca players did for Ousmane Dembele before Eibar game

The midfielder marked his Barcelona debut with a late winner against Getafe, thrashing home with his right-foot to inspire an away victory.

He carried on where he left off against Eibar, heading home from a corner as Barça stretched their legs in a Camp Nou thrashing.

Incredibly, it saw Paulinho usurp Luis Suarez in the Blaugrana goal scoring charts this season and score as many goals in two games as Andres Iniesta has in three years.

Perhaps his finest moment of the game, however, came in the build-up to Denis Suarez’s strike. Paulinho showed an almost telepathic connection with Lionel Messi to destroy Eibar’s defence with one simple dummy.

Check it out below:

A touch of class and one that will leave Tottenham fans scratching their heads. Besides, where was that kind of skill at White Hart Lane two years ago?

At the time of writing, the home side lead 5-1 with Messi harvesting his 49th career hat-trick.

You just can’t stop Barcelona when they’re in the mood. Brilliant stuff.

Do you think Paulinho will be a success at Barcelona this season? Have your say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
La Liga

Trending Stories

Saints dump ex-first round NFL Draft pick to Miami via trade

Saints dump ex-first round NFL Draft pick to Miami via trade

Two wrestling superstars could make a shock WWE appearance at Starrcade

Two wrestling superstars could make a shock WWE appearance at Starrcade

Video of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s individual ’highlights’ v Leicester is incredible

Video of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s individual ’highlights’ v Leicester is incredible

Twitter can’t believe what the Barca players did for Ousmane Dembele before Eibar game

Twitter can’t believe what the Barca players did for Ousmane Dembele before Eibar game

Liverpool fans all agreed on one thing after the Ox's display v Leicester

Liverpool fans all agreed on one thing after the Ox's display v Leicester

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again